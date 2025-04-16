John Collins Reveals What Led to Strong Year Two with Jazz
While the Utah Jazz did have their assortment of challenges to face across the 2024-25 season, in terms of individual production, it was a strong year on the floor for John Collins, who now officially wraps up his second year with the Jazz, and made sure to show out in a big way when he had his opportunities.
Through his 40 games on the floor, Collins was extremely productive. He averaged 19.0 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 2.0 assists on 52.7% shooting from the field and 39.9% from three; his best numbers since joining on board in Utah two summers ago and strongest averages since his 2020 season with the Atlanta Hawks.
It's a major surge in the right direction for Collins after having some ups and downs during his first year on the scene. He looked increasingly polished on both ends of the floor, extended his range to become a more consistent shooter from deep, and elevated to the routine starting four when he was healthy and in the rotation.
When asking the man himself, the positive development comes as a result of a variety of different factors.
"I can't really answer that with one specific answer," Collins said of his year two jump. "But, it's definitely a combination of coach and myself having chemistry, as well as my teammates. Lauri, Key, or Walker, etc., guys that I've had more than one year with, us having more chemistry, having more of a solid mental foundation to play from, and just the work, all the work that I put in this summer."
The last part is seemingly a large component to attribute to the veteran's progression: the work. Collins made sure to stay diligent in his craft during the summer leading up to his 2024-25 campaign, and clearly, that time in the lab paid off for him.
"I feel like I dedicated myself to the gym, and I'll say respect the game, respect the game, respect the game until I die, and that's what I believe about the game of basketball. I feel like I've done that, and it rewards you."
While Collins did have to take some extended time on the sideline this season due to injury and the Jazz's overall ambition to tank their way down the standings, he proved while he was in the mix that he can have a place on this roster for the long haul.
Now entering the summer ahead of his third year in Salt Lake City, could Collins be in for another step of development? It remains to be seen, but if it's another offseason of him dedicated to the gym and landing more chemistry with his guys, the stage could be set for another impressive campaign right around the corner.