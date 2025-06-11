NBA Draft Expert Reveals Utah Jazz's Best Value Pick at No. 5
The 2025 NBA Draft lies just two weeks away from kicking off, meaning decision-making time is right around the corner for the Utah Jazz on how they'll attack one of the most critical parts of their entire summer–– especially concerning their fifth-overall pick.
An array of outcomes could transpire at number five (even including a move up or down the board if Utah's front office wants to get aggressive), but in the eyes of ESPN draft expert Jeremy Woo, there could be one player worth targeting who possesses the best fit in terms of value, that being Rutgers' wing Ace Bailey.
Despite falling to pick five in the lottery, Woo says Bailey would be a "very strong" play at number five if available, even when factoring in a bit of pre-draft questions coming his way.
"Here's where Bailey becomes a very strong value play: Utah would still get to snag a player with excellent upside despite its pick falling to No. 5 on lottery night. Bailey's shotmaking prowess is unlike that of any other player in the class, giving him significant room to grow into a quality scorer," Woo wrote. "The drawback is that Bailey is raw enough in other areas that selecting him and getting the most out of him is going to require the element of time, something not every team can afford. Although the Jazz might be losing patience with their current tank, they still need to make this pick with a long-term lens in mind. Bailey is the type of talent who can help change their circumstances if things click for him -- a dive worth taking at No. 5."
Bailey, a name who was once seen as a near-lock to be within the top-three of this draft, could now have a world where he falls within the Jazz's laps at number five, and be a potential home run selection.
While he's a raw prospect with strides to make on both ends of the floor, Bailey does have that aspired top-end ceiling to develop into one of the best talents within this draft class. He's got strong size, athleticism, and offensive versatility that present a ton of confidence in what he could grow into within the coming years, and gives Utah a big-time centerpiece to their roster, despite their hopes of landing a top-three pick not quite developing.
If the Jazz could get the most out of Bailey and develop him into his aspired ceiling, his fit at fifth overall would be an extremely strong one. Though, the biggest question is whether the teams in front of them (most notably the Philadelphia 76ers and Charlotte Hornets) make the bold call to pass on the Rutgers wing.
The 2025 NBA Draft will get rolling on Wednesday, June 25th in Brooklyn, NY.