Utah Jazz Host Pre-Draft Workout for 7-Foot-1 Chinese Center
The Utah Jazz are continuing their pre-draft scouting and workouts by bringing various prospect names into the building during the weeks ahead of the draft later this month, with their newest stemming from the Chinese Basketball Association.
The Jazz are among the teams to have hosted Chinese center prospect Hansen Yang for a pre-draft workout, per a video from CHNHoops on YouTube.
Yang is a compelling big man prospect within this year's draft at just 19 years old, standing 7-foot-1, 253 pounds, who looks to be a potential name worth watching within the second round. During his most recent season in the CBA for the Qingdao Eagles, Yang averaged 16.6 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks en route to earning an All-CBA first-team selection.
Along with the Jazz, the Portland Trail Blazers and the Atlanta Hawks are among other teams to have shown interest in Yang throughout their pre-draft workouts.
In terms of his fit for Utah, Yang could be an intriguing piece to add to their frontcourt with one of their two second-round picks on the board later this June. Yang's positional size stands out as one of the best in the incoming group of prospects, and has even shown a bit of stretch big ability during the pre-draft process to present himself as an exciting, young depth piece behind Walker Kessler.
Utah will be slated to pick at both 43 and 53, which could provide two swings for Yang if he ends up being available a bit further down the board. Though, as one of the more popular international prospects within this year's pool of draftees, that verdict remains to be seen.
Regardless, keep an eye on Yang as a potential fit for the Jazz as the 2025 NBA Draft draws closer on Wednesday, June 25th in Brooklyn, NY.
Follow Jazz On SI on Facebook and X and subscribe to YouTube for Jazz news videos and live streams!
More Utah Jazz Content
- Bill Simmons Adds Fuel to Lauri Markkanen, Utah Jazz Trade Rumors
- Utah Jazz Hire New Scouting Department Head
- Pistons Land Lauri Markkanen in Blockbuster NBA Trade Idea
- Two Utah Jazz Veterans Gaining Rumored Trade Interest
- NBA Insider Says Utah Jazz Will Be 'Active' in Trade Talks
- Utah Jazz Announce Major Hire to Coaching Staff