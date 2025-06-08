Heat Land Lauri Markkanen From Utah Jazz in Wild NBA Trade Idea
With the 2025 NBA offseason heating up, the trade buzz and proposals surrounding the Utah Jazz and their chances to ship off Lauri Markkanen continue to build around the NBA.
And among those teams linked with a potential opportunity to trade for the Jazz All-Star forward–– the Miami Heat could have the package in place in order to deal for Markkanen in the eyes of Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz.
In Swartz's latest trade proposal between the Jazz and the Heat, Utah ships Markkanen to Miami in exchange for a trio of players, along with a couple of first round selections.
Miami Heat receive: F Lauri Markkanen
Utah Jazz receive: F Nikola Jović, G Terry Rozier, F Duncan Robinson, 2025 first-round pick (No. 20 overall via GSW), 2030 first-round pick (top-five-protected)
Swartz also offered some insight as to why the Jazz could make such a deal, mainly focusing on saving salary, maintaining future flexibility, while also taking a swing on a high-upside player in Jovic.
"Miami can offer an intriguing package of expiring salary, draft picks and young players, all areas the Jazz should have interest in,"Swartz wrote. "This trade would save Utah $46.1 million in salary in the summer of 2026 before factoring in a new contract for Jović, who will be a restricted free agent. Playing the 21-year-old in a bigger role could help unlock some of his playmaking and three-level-scoring promise. The Jazz add their third first-round pick of the 2025 draft with the 20th overall selection and could try to combine it with their own 21st overall pick in an attempt to move up. They also get a lightly protected future first-round pick from Miami."
For Miami, Swartz sees Markkanen as a route for Miami to land their coveted scorer amid the recent trade to send out Jimmy Butler this past trade deadline.
"Trading Jimmy Butler left this roster desperate for another big-time scorer, something Markkanen proved he could be during the last three years in Utah," Swartz continued. "We could see a huge front line in Miami with Markkanen, Kel'el Ware and Bam Adebayo, giving this roster a good mixture of outside shooting and defensive versatility. After averaging just 95.5 points per game in a first-round sweep, the Heat need an offensive boost that Markkanen would provide."
So, the question remains: is this a deal we could see hashed out between these two sides?
From Miami's perspective, it's likely to see how they'd accept such a deal. Markkanen does come in at a high cost financially, but the trade package to land him doesn't pose much risk on their end, giving up two low-ceiling first-rounders, two expirings, and one young player with promise. And a massive and versatile frontcourt with the Jazz's star and their existing two big men definitely has some major appeal for the next three-plus years.
But on the Jazz's side of the deal, on the surface, it seems like they could find their way to a much better package for their All-Star-level forward than what's presented here, even with Markkanen having a down year in production like he did this past season.
It's not unreasonable to see Markkanen shipped out of Utah this offseason, and as the offseason inches forward, the concept starts to seem a bit more likely to transpire. Especially with a new president of basketball ops like Austin Ainge now in the fold, it's hard to predict which direction the Jazz may go in the coming weeks.
But, if the Jazz do opt to make a big trade surrounding their star in Markkanen, who was just dealt a near-max extension less than a calendar year ago, you'd have to imagine a return would look a bit better than Miami's proposed package here.
Perhaps with another added young piece and an additional first-rounder in the deal, it could start to gain a bit more traction. But, in my mind, this framework would be pretty shocking to see go down this summer.