Former Jazz Exec Reveals Massive Team Weakness
The Utah Jazz are on pace to hit some historic lows. Their current winning percentage of .219 would be an all-time worst by a long way. Before the current season, Utah’s lowest winning percentage was .280 during the 1974-75 season.
This is coming off the heels of only winning .192 of their games post-All-Star break for the 2023-24 season. One can point to multiple problems, but what heads the list? The topic came up when ex-Jazz executive Richard Smith joined ESPN 700 The Drive with Spence Checkitts, and he believes the issue stems from not getting back on defense.
“One of the Jazz's issues all last year and so far to the point of this year is they have a problem with their transition defense,” Smith said. “Because they don’t get out and stop the ball when it gets over half court, and they don’t make the dribbler pick up the ball and get it in his hand for a second or two - you know, make them pass it east to west so then the defense can get back to coach’s point, and set up that interior defense and play inside and out defensively. Nobody does that and the Jazz don’t do it now defensively. So that’s either because they can’t do it, or because they’re too lazy to do it as individual players, or it's because they don’t have the physical ability to stop players early in their tracks.”
Scoring points hasn’t been a problem since Utah started its rebuild, but putting up resistance on the defensive end of the court certainly has. The Jazz rank dead last in the league on defense, with a defensive rating of 119.7. This is after a season in which they were also dead last in that metric.
Incredibly, when its starting center, Walker Kessler, is on the court, Utah’s defensive rating dips to 115. That’s still not a number that will turn heads, but it shows Utah’s problems aren’t in the interior. Opponents are shooting 36.5% from long distance against the Jazz this year, which ranks 21st.
Utah has tried to draft players with the metrics to be good on defense. Taylor Hendricks and Cody Williams have the wingspans and athleticism to be difference-makers. Time will tell whether they’ll develop into what Utah drafted them to be.
The core of Utah’s defensive woes comes from its starting backcourt. Collin Sexton (124.3) and Keyonte George (123.7) are the worst defenders in the league if you’re using defensive rating as the metric. It’s a problem that needs to be addressed.
Sexton’s future in Salt Lake City is up in the air. Despite his defensive struggles, he’s a very efficient and productive player. However, if there’s a future in Salt Lake City, it’s most likely as the first man off the bench.
As for George, his time as a starter isn't sustainable if he can’t improve his defense. The good news is he does have the tangibles to help turn it around. George is blessed with a 6-foot-7 wingspan and has above-average athleticism. Also, being paired up with a better defender as a running mate will help his situation.
We'll see how Utah addresses these problems. Whether it's through the draft, free agency, or internally, something needs to happen for an issue that's approaching its fourth year.