Former UCLA Bruin Signs Contract with Utah Jazz
The Utah Jazz added another low-key signing to their 2024 offseason. According to ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Jazz have signed Johnny Juzang to a 4-year deal worth 12 million dollars.
Juzang went undrafted in the 2022 NBA draft and has spent two years as a pro in Salt Lake City. The last two seasons were spent on two-way contracts with Utah, but this time, Juzang earns a long-term deal that runs through the 2027-28 season.
Juzang emerged last season after the trade deadline when Simone Fontecchio and Ochai Agbaji were traded. The former UCLA Bruin averaged 7.2 points and 1.8 rebounds per game. He also emerged as a reliable three-point shooter who can help spread the floor. In his best game of the season, Juzang scored 27 points on 7-for-8 shooting from long distance against the Golden State Warriors.
Time will tell where Juzang fits in Utah's future. However, there's a really good chance he begins the season in the initial rotation.
