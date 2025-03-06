Former Jazz Assistant Lands Major College Coaching Job
A former member of the Utah Jazz coaching staff landed a considerable gig with the University of Utah.
According to multiple sources, Alex Jensen has agreed to become the next head coach of the Utah Utes, an alumnus of the program and a former 10-year assistant with the Jazz.
Jensen has been on the Dallas Mavericks coaching staff since being hired in 2023, but after spending two-plus decades in the NBA, he's gearing up to make a shift to the collegiate level.
Jensen played for the Utes from 1995 to 2000, logging 133 games and 101 starts with the program to average 9.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 2.6 assists. During his senior year, he landed Mountain West player of the year and first-team All-MWC for Utah's first year in the conference. He'll get an opportunity to return back to his alma mater in hopes of restoring them to their former glory just 10 days following previous head coach Craig Smith's departure.
It's been a while since the Utes made the NCAA tournament, with their last appearance coming during the 2014-15 season, but Jensen enters the mix aspiring to bring new energy to the building –– providing extensive tenure and experience coaching at the NBA level, mostly with the Jazz, to help right the ship.
Jensen was a consistent component of the Jazz's staff as an assistant from 2013 to 2023, starting as a player development assistant to even working his way up to being the team's head coach during multiple Summer League runs.
Recommended Articles
Follow Utah Jazz On SI on Facebook and Twitter/X and Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!