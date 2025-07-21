Former Utah Jazz Guard Makes Long-Awaited Return to Basketball
One former member of the Utah Jazz is making his way back to the floor overseas after spending two years off from the game.
According to a report from Xavi Ballesteros on BDN, former Jazz and longtime NBA guard Ricky Rubio will be making a return to Joventut Badalona, the club he started his basketball career with.
Rubio announced in 2023 he would be stepping away from basketball for some time for mental health reasons, eventually retiring from the NBA after 12 years of service and nearly 700 games played. In due time, Rubio would make a short return to the game with Barcelona during the 2023-24 season, then would miss the next year to follow across the 2024-25 season.
But now, Rubio is seemingly signed onboard to the first team he suited up for, making for a heartwarming homecoming for the year ahead as a fan favorite name for the club.
Rubio had a similar agreement in place with Badalona earlier last summer, though the deal was eventually turned down by Rubio. But now, after time off, and an emotional message released by Rubio on the mental health battles he had gone through, the 34-year-old is ready to get back into the action for the coming season where the journey all started.
Rubio was the fifth-overall pick by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2009 NBA Draft, spending time with a variety of squads throughout over a decade in the league, with not only the Jazz, but the Phoenix Suns for a season and Cleveland Cavaliers for two years as well.
During his time with the Jazz, he spent two years and played 145 games, ultimately averaging 12.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 5.7 assists, while also being a part of a pair of playoff appearances in 2018 and 2019.