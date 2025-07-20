Utah Jazz Land Brutal Spot in Early NBA Predictions
With the summer league in Las Vegas now in the rear view mirror for the Utah Jazz, the next time this group will be set to take the floor comes later this year for the regular season, where this roster will look a bit different, younger, and focused on their development process.
And with that in mind, while it's been a relatively productive offseason for the Jazz and their goals, it might not be the most enlightening year in terms of wins and losses, potentially on the verge of leading Utah towards the depths of the standings once again, similarly to what was seen across last season.
Following the events of summer league, NBC Sports' Kurt Hielin stacked up some early power rankings from 1-30 around the NBA, where for the Jazz, things weren't too optimistic–– as Utah found themselves rated dead last as the 30th-ranked team in a tier labeled "Dreaming of Lottery Luck (already)."
"This is what a rebuilding team should be doing, but it will likely result in a rough season on the court," Hielin wrote. "Trading away John Collins and Collin Sexton is the latest sign the team will turn the keys over to young players (Lauri Markkanen remains, unless they get blown away by a trade offer). Ace Bailey is a project but immensely talented, while Walter Clayton showed some potential at the Las Vegas Summer League. Kyle Filipowski might have been the best player in Las Vegas and looks ready for a bigger role and minutes this season."
In the same tier of the Jazz resides a handful of names: the Washington Wizards, New Orleans Pelicans, Phoenix Suns, and Brooklyn Nets, but none sat lower than the Jazz at rock-bottom.
While last season did result in a 17-win finish, league-worst finish, it was paired with an offseason that sent a clear message from the Jazz's perspective, sending out veteran names to maximize this young talent for next year. It's a step in the right direction for the big picture, but in the short term, that inexperience and those growing pains could be on full display through the 2025-26 campaign, especially in a super competitive Western Conference.
And with a nice summer league showing from a variety of names around the roster, albeit in a limited fashion in the case of Ace Bailey, Walter Clayton, and Kyle Filipowski, it gives a bit more confidence for the future of the type of talent Utah has in the building moving forward.
Next season may have its ups and downs with a direct focus on what's to come for the future, forward-thinking, and development, but with the current state the Jazz are in, it could be the stepping stone that takes this young and budding group to the next level.