Utah Jazz's Cody Williams Makes Huge Statement in Loss vs. Bulls
The Utah Jazz came up short in their final contest of this year's Las Vegas Summer League vs. the Chicago Bulls, falling 105-92 to finish up 1-4 across their five-game slate, but also saw an impressive performance from second-year wing Cody Williams to wrap things up.
During Williams' 32 minutes on the floor, he put together a summer league-high 26 points for his time in both Vegas and Salt Lake City, also logging five rebounds, three assists, and two steals on over 50% shooting from the field and 5/10 from three–– making for one of the better performances we've seen from the Colorado product since arriving to Utah.
It came during a time in which the Jazz were a bit shorthanded entering the night. Names like Ace Bailey, Walter Clayton Jr., and Kyle Filipowski weren't in the fold as they have been, and Isaiah Collier was a new name on the inactive list that left Williams on an island of sorts vs. the Bulls.
However, he took advantage of the opportunity in a big way, remained aggressive on the offensive end, and proved just how effective he can be at the next level.
Williams did have his ups and downs across year one with the Jazz. During 50 games on the floor with Utah, he averaged 4.6 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.2 assists on 32.2% from the field and 25.9% from three. Not quite the most eye-catching stats on paper, but through the past few weeks, he's started to look like a virtually new player.
Now with a productive summer league in the books leading into a critical year two, it could be exactly what Williams needs to get back on track in the 2025-26 season, especially across a year in which Utah will be leaning in much heavier on their youth movement.
Friday was the last time Williams and the rest of the Jazz will be on the floor until the motions of the regular season get going later this year. But, as shown through a collective eight showings, it's clear Utah's young core, including their 10th-overall pick from last summer, has tons of promise and appeal to build on for their campaign ahead.