Utah Jazz's Kyle Filipowski Gets Summer League Shoutout
When taking a step back to look at the Utah Jazz's slate of summer league contests, no player in the mix may have made a bigger statement than second-year big man Kyle Filipowski.
In just three games played, Filipowski found his way to becoming the league's scoring average leader, showcased a deep offensive skillset, and played well enough that, in three games, the Jazz opted they had seen enough out of their 20-year-old in summer ball, pulling him out for the rest of the way.
A fantastic effort from Filipowski–– and performances that place him among the best contributors to take the floor in Vegas.
Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley recently broke down his picks for the NBA's first and second teams for summer league in Las Vegas, where Filipowski's three performances landed him a spot on "B/R's All-2025 NBA Summer League 1st Team."
"The hope for any NBA sophomore participating in summer league is to look so dominant that his employer concludes there's nothing left to gain in this setting and shuts them down," Buckley wrote. "Filipowski needed just three games in Las Vegas to have that happen, torching opposing defenses to the tune of a summer league-best 29.3 points per game along the way."
"At this point, the skilled 6'11", 250-pounder has analysts wondering aloud whether a starting job might be awaiting him this fall. Even for a rebuilder like the Jazz, that's still a rapid ascension for a 2024 second-round pick who wasn't even a rotation regular at the start of his rookie season. This wasn't just an overload of volume-scoring, either. Filipowski neared the unguardable levels of shooting efficiency: 56.1 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from three (on 7.7 attempts per outing). He also provided a presence on the glass (7.7 rebounds) and kept his teammates involved (2.3 assists)... Even in a sample this size, his incredible play couldn't be ignored or denied."
Through his extensive offensive versatility as a scorer, passer, and playmaker, Filipowski quickly proved he had graduated from the summer league level and looks more than ready to take on his second-year pro once October rolls around.
Outside of his fouling troubles and defensive prowess, he looked like the best player on the floor night in and night out, and while all of it might have came during summer league, it's clearly landed another layer of attention his way months away from next regular season tipping off as one of the best players to take the floor.
Time will tell if Filipowski's done enough to get himself a look in the starting lineup, but based on his recent sample size, he's showing all of the right signs of being cable to land that nod.