Former Utah Jazz Wing Sounds Off on Betting Controversy
Earlier this offseason, Detroit Pistons wing and former member of the Utah Jazz, Malik Beasley, was hit with a serious accusation linking him as the latest player involved in a betting scandal, being investigated by the league, and putting his NBA future in jeopardy without a final verdict from the league's findings.
However, even with the chatter coming his way from all sorts of different angles, Beasley has seemingly kept his head down, waiting to prove himself once he gets the opportunity.
Beasley went to his Snapchat story to answer a question asking if he felt that people had turned their backs on him in the midst of his controversy, making it clear that was the case, but also motivated to get back on the floor with a chip on his shoulder.
“I feel like people turned their backs on me. Lowkey, people were saying some crazy things in the media. If you go on my Instagram, you'll see the craziest s***; people judging me. Have I made mistakes in my life? Yes. Am I proud of those mistakes? No. I'm human. But, I know what I know... [The] summer continues until something else is done, then I've just got to stay positive, stay lowkey, and stay grinding. I’ll tell you one thing: I have a chip on my shoulder, I’m ready to destroy anyone in front of me, I’m ready to prove again I belong in this league. For those who know me, I work too hard. I work every day. I put basketball before anything.”
According to the initial report from Shams Charania of ESPN detailing the events of Beasley's case, the allegations detail that there was unusual betting activity surrounding the veteran wing during his time with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2023-24.
"At least one prominent U.S. sportsbook detected unusually heavy betting interest on Beasley's statistics beginning around January 2024, a gambling industry source told ESPN's David Purdum," wrote Charania. "A gambling industry source pointed to a game between the Bucks and the Portland Trail Blazers on Jan. 31, 2024. The odds on Beasley recording fewer than 2.5 rebounds moved significantly at sportsbooks before the game, shortening from around +120 to around -250 due to a surge of action on the under. Beasley finished with six rebounds, and the bets that were deemed unusual lost."
Beasley comes off one of the best campaigns of his NBA career in Detroit during the 2024-25 campaign, averaging 16.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.7 assists on 43.0% shooting from the field and 41.6% from three, winding up as second in Sixth Man of the Year voting at season's end.
Beasley had previously spent time with the Jazz during the 2022-23 season, playing in 55 games and starting in 13 to average 13.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.7 assists. He would end up being traded at the 2023 trade deadline to the Los Angeles Lakers in a three-team Russell Westbrook deal, ultimately landing the Jazz a 2027 first-round pick from the Lakers in the process.
It remains to be seen what's to come of Beasley's gambling situation, and exactly how his future in the NBA looks moving forward. Yet, when the time comes for the former Jazzman to land his next opportunity, it's clear he'll be ready to put everyone on notice.