Lakers, Clippers Linked to Utah Jazz's Kevin Love
It seems like Kevin Love could have his eyes focused on a particular destination for his next NBA home if he ends up being bought out by the Utah Jazz.
According to NBA insider Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, murmurs around the league are hinting that Love prefers to end up in Los Angeles if he and the Jazz reach an agreement on a buyout, making both the Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers potential fits for his services.
"Word around the league surrounding Love is that he wants to end up in Los Angeles, sources said. There were some rumors that Love would want to go to New York, although there doesn't seem to be much interest brewing from the Knicks," Siegel wrote, "Both the Clippers and Lakers still have one open roster spot. But if the Lakers were to pursue Love and reunite him with LeBron, they would need to move off another contract since they are hard-capped at the first apron and just $1.1 million from this mark. When looking at the Clippers, they are basically in the same situation, as they are $1.2 million from their first apron hard cap."
Since he was dealt to the Jazz earlier this summer in Utah's three-team deal with the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Clippers involving John Collins, the expectation for Love has been for him to inevitably end up as a buyout candidate to find a better fit for what will be his age-37 season.
Previous reports detailed Love being interested in a "glamour market," and of course, Los Angeles fits that mold quite nicely–– whether that be with the Clippers' roster of tenured veterans like Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, and Chris Paul, or even a reunion with his old buddy LeBron James with the Lakers. The New York Knicks were also early names in the mix, but interest for a deal from their side doesn't appear to be extremely high.
During his last season in the mix for the Heat, Love played in 23 games to average 5.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.0 assists, shooting 35.7% from the field and 35.8% from three.
One factor worth pointing out for Love's fit with either Los Angeles team is the salary cap implications both have in place, as the Lakers and Clippers are both hard-capped by the first-apron. Either team would have to make a roster move to either cut or trade a player to create the financial and roster flexibility to bring on the five-time All-Star.
Time will tell where Love suits up for the 2025-26 season– one that could possibly be his last in the NBA– but as of now, either team from Los Angeles looks to be the leader in the clubhouse.