Details Emerge on Utah Jazz’s Upcoming City Edition Jersey
It looks like we have some new hints as to how the Utah Jazz's 2025-26 City Edition uniform will look come next season.
In a recent X post from ProLine Mockups, the Jazz's City Edition jersey has been confirmed to have a black base with white wordmark and numbers, with potential for a recolored "Dark Mode" jersey that debuted in 2020.
As for the official look of said uniform, that likely won't be truly uncovered until closer to the season's tip-off, but it seems we now have some clues as to what the Jazz may have in store for this year's batch of City Edition threads.
The NBA announced earlier this offseason that teams around the league would be "remixing" some of their favorite City Edition uniforms throughout recent history, bringing back a variety of old designs, while also putting a new 2025-26 spin on them.
For the Jazz in particular, the fan favorite "Dark Mode" from a half-decade ago would be a popular choice to be brought back in some form. The warm red and orange colors with the dark base are synonymous with Utah's competitive runs from the late 2010s and early 2020s, when Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert were still in town, and now the team could be looking to have a callback to then.
The Jazz will already be undergoing some big uniform and branding adjustments heading into this season as is, with the 2025-26 campaign being the first official year where Utah will have their new purple colorway back in the fold, effectively replacing their short-stinted neon yellow era, and overhauling with a refreshed logo, court, and jerseys to help kick off a new era.
Last year, the Jazz's City Edition uniform was extremely similar to what the team would be set to debut starting this season, as their regular purple "Association" uniforms would be for this coming campaign. However, now, instead of this year's batch being a look forward, odds are, it appears they'll be opting to turn the clock back instead.
It remains to be seen when the Jazz's new City Edition threads will be officially unveiled, but don't be shocked if the look ends up being a bit familiar from what Utah's had in years past.