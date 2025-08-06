Updated Utah Jazz Depth Chart After Georges Niang Trade
The Utah Jazz made a late offseason move to their roster on Tuesday with their trade to acquire Georges Niang from the Boston Celtics.
According to ESPN insider Shams Charania, the Jazz have traded RJ Luis Jr. to the Celtics in exchange for Georges Niang and two future second-round picks– effectively bringing a familiar face in Niang back to Utah after spending four years with the team from 2017 to 2021.
Following said deal, Niang's acquisition pins the Jazz with 17 total players on their roster rolling into next season– 14 players on traditional contracts, two on non-guaranteed deals, and one on a two-way contract.
Here's the current outlook for the Jazz's depth chart next season following the Niang trade:
PG: Isaiah Collier, Walter Clayton Jr.,
SG: Keyonte George, Brice Sensabaugh, Svi Mykhailiuk, Elijah Harkless (TW)
SF: Ace Bailey, Cody Williams, Georges Niang, KJ Martin,
PF: Lauri Markkanen, Taylor Hendricks, Kyle Anderson, Kevin Love
C: Walker Kessler, Kyle Filipowski, Jusuf Nurkic
This Jazz roster is in a vastly different spot than it was even just three months ago. Lauri Markkanen, of course, is still the headliner of this group, but veteran fixtures in Collin Sexton, John Collins, and Jordan Clarkson are out of the mix, while the young talent on board appears primed to get another dose of minutes in the rotation.
One name currently on the roster who does stick out as a bit out of place compared to the rest is 16-year veteran Kevin Love. The 2016 champion has had a fair bit of whispers concerning a buyout coming to form since he was traded from the Miami Heat earlier this offseason, but with nothing quite developed on that front just yet. On the surface, though, it feels inevitable that we won't see Love suiting up in a Jazz uniform this season.
As for the placement of the new veterans added from across this summer more likely to stay on the roster for the season ahead, whether that be Niang, Kyle Anderson, or Jusuf Nurkic, it remains to be seen just how they fit into this young rotation, and how Will Hardy may prioritize his youth compared to the veteran talent down the board.
But, based on the current vibes surrounding the Jazz and their vision for next season, the youth and development of this core will be at the forefront of Utah's list of priorities, even more so than we saw across their previous 17-win campaign.
That might not mean you can expect the veteran newcomers to drop all the way down the depth chart to be DNPs on a nightly basis. But, when looking ahead, there's a clear focus on getting this young core the most responsibility they've seen since this rebuild kicked off four summers ago.