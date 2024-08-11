Hall of Famer Urges Jazz to Target Trae Young
The Utah Jazz got their guy. The rebuild that started in Salt Lake City just two years ago will be centered around Lauri Markkanen.
So, with the Markkanen extension in the rearview mirror, what's next for the Jazz? According to Boston Celtics Hall of Famer Paul Pierce, the Jazz should make a play on Atlanta Hawks All-Star Trae Young. Pierce shared his thoughts on All the Smoke Productions with Kevin Garnett.
"Do you know who could add to that team? You know who would be nice for that team. You get him in Utah they’re going to be a problem, Trae Young. I don’t like him in Atlanta right now. They ain’t going nowhere. You throw Trae Young in Utah right now? They’ll be a problem with that team." - Paul Pierce
Young's name has been rumored to be a possible player on the move. Even though the Hawks are only two years removed from playing in the Eastern Conference Finals, it hasn't been easy as of late. Young is as dynamic as it gets on the offensive end of the court, but I'm not sure he would be a fit in Salt Lake City.
Utah ranked last in the league in defensive rating last season, and its backcourt was primarily the reason for this. Young doesn't provide enough resistance on defense to justify what it would take to pry him away from Atlanta.
Also, I'm unsure if he would complement current starting point guard Keyonte George. Yes, George could transition into the starting shooting guard, but playing with a partner who's ball-dominant doesn't bode well for a player who excels with the ball in his hand and not as a spot-up shooter.
All-Star Kevin Garnett wasn't convinced it's time for Utah to make a big move. Garnett suggested that the Jazz should take a wait-and-see approach instead.
"First off, they came out of the blue and hit everybody in the nose. They go a real star in Markkanen like it's going. I would add some veteran leadership, but I would leave this team as it is. They gonna get better as they grow." - Kevin Garnett
It feels like the Jazz are more on the same page with Garnett's thoughts. The two big names that have been circulating around the rumor mill that could be available are Young and Brandon Ingram, but it's early in the rebuild to add another max player to the roster.
From this point of view, the Jazz need to evaluate their current situation before making a major investment in a trade. Let's see what the Jazz have in George, Taylor Hendricks, and Cody Williams before deciding how they can improve the roster via trade.
Lastly, adding an All-Star at this stage would hurt the Jazz's 2025 draft position. Certainly, it would make the 2024-25 season more memorable, but it's a marathon and not a sprint. Jazz fans should expect player development and draft positioning to be the focal point of the upcoming season.
