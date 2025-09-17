How Utah Jazz’s Third-Year Players Can Take the Next Step
NBA training camps are fast approaching as the days keep ticking towards October. The Utah Jazz are in a clear state of rebuilding, and as such, they have a roster full of players about whom they will need to make decisions.
Of these young players, the trio of third-years, Taylor Hendricks, Keyonte George, and Brice Sensabaugh, are all entering pivotal campaigns for their development. Will they develop into key pieces of the next good Jazz team or find themselves elsewhere?
Here’s one area for each that will play a major role in that answer.
Taylor Hendricks: Impact
While the UCF product is technically going into his third season, Hendricks has only played in 43 NBA games in his career thus far. The biggest thing he needs to show this season is that he can impact games consistently.
As a rookie, Hendricks often looked lost when on the court, something that led to him spending much of the season in the G-League, where he averaged 14.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 1.2 assists. While he looked bigger and stronger in his second season, an unfortunate injury ended it before it truly started.
Hendricks is going to need to turn the flashes of 3&D potential into substance. Right now, he’s most impactful as a helpside shot-blocker and catch-and-shoot threat offensively- two valuable traits. He has the size and strength to rebound well and be an on-ball disruptor defensively as well.
Keyonte George: Consistency
George has played more minutes than any other Jazz player over the past two seasons combined. Because of this, we’ve had more time to see and dissect his flaws as a player. Two things stand out when talking about the Baylor product: defense and efficiency. While both are areas for improvement, I have a different goal: consistency.
George, more than any other young Jazz player, has flashes that make you wonder what his ceiling could be. He has stretches and sometimes games where he’s the best player on the court. The problem is, they don’t come consistently.
For a 20 to 21-year-old, the Jazz have asked a lot of George, and he’s struggled to shoulder that responsibility at times. I still have a lot of faith in his development, but he needs to consistently be the good version of himself this year.
Brice Sensabaugh: Secondary Skills
The 28th pick out of Ohio State has proven that he’s one of the best catch-and-shoot threats in the league already after knocking down over 40% of his looks as a sophomore. The question with him remains: where else can he impact the game?
Due to his athletic limitations, I don’t suspect he’ll ever be above average on the defensive end, but with Georges Niang back in town, could Sensabaugh learn some tricks from him? Can he use his strength to become an above-average rebounder? Though the X (or A) button seemed broken on his controller during summer league, he’s shown some passing flashes in the past. Can he become a connective passer?
For Sensabaugh, maybe he doesn’t need to do any of these things. After all, great shooters will always be valuable, and he is a great shooter.
Overall, all three of these players should see plenty of opportunity this year. As we get closer to the season, it makes me excited to see what they’ll do.