Utah Jazz's Lauri Markkanen Reacts to Loss vs. Giannis, Greece
Utah Jazz star Lauri Markkanen and Finland came up just short of a bronze medal in the 2025 EuroBasket tournament on Sunday, falling to Giannis Antetokounmpo and Greece, 89-92, in their final game to finish in fourth place in this summer's tourney
It's effectively the end of Markkanen and Finland's run through a historic set of EuroBasket games, one that led the country to its highest-ever placement since they started competing nearly 90 years ago, and cements the Jazz star as one of the best Finnish basketball players ever.
In the end, it would be Germany as the ones hoisting the gold medal after their championship game win over Turkey on Sunday, but it wasn't without some extremely positive takeaways on Finland's behalf.
For Markkanen, the past few weeks within Finland's run to the semi-finals proved one thing: anything is possible.
"We can do anything as a team. We stick together, we play for each other, we play for the country," Markkanen said after Finland's loss on Sunday. "That's the one takeaway from this tournament. You never give up, you play for the name on front of the jersey, anything is possible. It wasn't quite enough today, but it gives us boost and motivation for the future."
For Markkanen and Finland, it's their first-ever time reaching the semi-finals of the bracket, and just their third time reaching the quarter-finals– their last appearance coming with Markkanen on board in 2022 ahead of his NBA's Most Improved Player campaign.
Markkanen finishes his hot streak in this tournament, averaging 23.1 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 2.2 assists, also posting over two steals a night in the process. Markkanen was the fourth-leading scorer among EuroBasket players, following only Luka Doncic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Deni Avdija.
On Sunday vs. Greece, Markkanen would finish his time at EuroBasket playing in 31 minutes to log 19 points, ten rebounds, and one assist, leading the way for Finland in scoring.
Now, after some overseas heroics, Markkanen will turn the page to the NBA regular season that looms just over a month away. He'll have just over two weeks to get some rest before Jazz training camps get rolling alongside the rest of the league at the end of September.