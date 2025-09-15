Utah Jazz's Lauri Markkanen Opens Up on EuroBasket Motivation
Utah Jazz star Lauri Markkanen came up just short this weekend of leading Finland to their first-ever EuroBasket medal throughout the country's history, falling to Greece and Giannis Antetokounmpo in Sunday's bronze medal game, 89=92, to finish in fourth place of the tournament's action.
Even without a gold, silver, or bronze to show for it, Markkanen still put together a run of historic proportions. Finland's fourth-place caps off their best-ever placement within the EuroBasket since they started competing nearly 90 years ago, and effectively draws some new attention the country's way for being one of the rising basketball countries throughout the entire world.
And for Markkanen, that's a considerable motivation for going out there to compete for his home country; not just to play for medals, but to also be a role model for the next generation, especially for those in Finland.
“Obviously, we’re trying to perform at our best here, trying to win a medal. But in the bigger picture, yes, of course. You try to give back to young kids the future of the game as much as possible," Markkanen said via Cesare Milanti of EuroHoops.net. “You definitely have that in your mind when you step up on the court and try to give it your all, representing your country."
In the end, Markkanen absolutely gave it his all for his country, etching his name in the history books as one of the best players to ever step foot on a floor for Finland and dominating the EuroBasket to be among their top performers throughout.
Within his nine games played in both the group stage and knockout rounds, Markkanen was the fourth-leading scorer throughout the EuroBasket tournament, rallying Finland to be among the last four teams remaining next to Greece, Turkey, and the eventual champions in Germany.
In those nine games, Markkanen averaged 24.1 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 2.2 assists, along with 2.1 steals a night.
Now, after having Finland on the front of his jersey for the past month, Markkanen will head back to the states to wear a Jazz jersey later this month, kicking off NBA training camps at the end of September, and thus officially beginning the motions of his fourth season in Utah.