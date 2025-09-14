Utah Jazz's Lauri Markkanen, Finland Fall Short of EuroBasket Bronze
Utah Jazz star Lauri Markkanen and Finland couldn't cap off their EuroBasket bronze medal game with a win on Sunday, as a Giannis Antetokounmpo-led Greece would narrowly come out on top, 92-89, claiming their first medal in the tournament since 2009.
Antetokounmpo would lead the way in this one, logging 30 points on the day shooting over 80% from the field, paired with 17 rebounds, six assists, and two blocks.
As for Markkanen, he played in 31 minutes to lead Finland in scoring with 19 points, paired with 10 rebounds for his official final game of an incredible set of performances overseas across this summer.
Regardless of the outcome for them in this game, though, Finland would cap off their run in this tournament with the country's best-ever placement within EuroBasket since they started competing in 1939, now finalizing in fourth place. It tops Finland's previous best in 1967 when they finished sixth,
However, with a win on Sunday, Giannis and Greece would be the ones to claim the medal, their sixth-ever top-three placement in the EuroBasket tournament, and an honor that Antetokounmpo doesn't take for granted.
"Very happy for the team, for the nation, after 16 years we were able to get this success," Antetokounmpo said after Sunday's win. "It's probably the best accomplishment in my career."
Coming from a two-time league MVP and an NBA champion, that's a powerful claim.
EuroBasket still awaits its winner between Turkey and Germany in the gold medal game on Sunday, a matchup headlined by two other NBA stars in Alperen Sengun and Franz Wagner, and sure to be an electric ending to the tournament altogether.
As for Markkanen and Finland, it finishes a historic, memorable tournament, and one where the Jazz star made his presence felt throughout.
Markkanen averaged 24.1 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 2.2 assists through his nine overseas contests this summer, and now heads back to Utah with a chance to ride the hot hand into the regular season starting next month.
Markkanen will have a couple of weeks to rest from putting in his work for his home country overseas ahead of the start of NBA training camps, set to tip off at the end of the month for the Jazz.