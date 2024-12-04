Jazz Accomplish Ugly Feat the NBA Hasn't Seen in 3 Years vs. Thunder
It was simply a bad night to be a Utah Jazz fan on Tuesday.
In a not-so-close fashion, the Jazz lost the ninth game of their last ten tries of the regular season against the Oklahoma City Thunder on their first of a lengthy road trip, 106-133. Despite Utah shooting 54.3% from the field and seeing six players score in double-figures, it wasn't enough to overcome a variety of issues on both sides of the ball.
However, in the process of their fifth-straight loss, the Jazz had a brutal showing in the turnover battle-- so much so that they accomplished something the league hasn't seen in over three years.
In Tuesday's game vs. the Thunder, the Jazz gave up an astounding 29 turnovers on their end compared to Oklahoma City's eight. According to Dan Clayton of Salt City Hoops, an NBA team hasn't given up 29 turnovers in a game since October of 2021.
Utah has been no stranger to turnovers this season, as they average a league-high of 16.9 through 21 games. Yet, the level reached on Tuesday night was a new low for this young Jazz squad.
Several players in the rotation had troubles in this one vs. the Thunder. John Collins, Collin Sexton, and Brice Sensabaugh each led the way with five each, while Keyonte George and Isaiah Collier had four as well.
Of course, rebuilding teams headlined with young talent are expected to have some inconsistencies and ups and downs (especially against the top team in the Western Conference), but the extent to which it happened on Tuesday was impressive, to say the least.
The Jazz will have their next opportunity to get back on track come Friday when they travel out west to take on a divisional opponent in the Portland Trail Blazers for the first time this season.
