Jazz Given Big Update for Nationally Televised Bout vs. Timberwolves
The Utah Jazz were set to take on one of their few nationally televised games at the end of January against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Yet, it now seems the league has other plans in mind.
According to insider Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune, the NBA has flexed the national TV spot they held against the Timberwolves on TNT for January 30th. The game time has also since switched from 8 PM MT to 7 PM MT.
The Jazz are now left with just one national TV showing for the remainder of their 2024-25 campaign, that game being on February 7th against the Phoenix Suns-- one day following the NBA trade deadline.
While it's a decision that likely doesn't bode well for Jazz fans, it makes sense from the NBA's perspective to pivot in a different direction from Utah for their primetime slot considering the team is currently riding on one of their bleakest seasons in franchise history.
Currently, the Jazz rank 14th in the Western Conference ahead of only the New Orleans Pelicans. Utah also comes in as one of five teams in the league yet to collect over 10 wins-- despite being nearly halfway through their season. For a team falling that low, multiple nationally televised bouts on the year may not be in the cards.
Instead, expect the Houston Rockets and Memphis Grizzlies to face off for the TNT double-header, both teams who have found their way to the top of the Western Conference throughout notably successful seasons.
