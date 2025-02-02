Examining Why Jazz-Clippers Trade Was a Win-Win
The Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Clippers got a jump on the NBA trade deadline with a swap on Saturday morning. The move sent Drew Eubanks and Patty Mills to the Clippers for PJ Tucker, Mo Bamba, a future second-round pick, and cash.
Here’s why the move made sense for both sides.
Utah’s Perspective
By doing this trade, the Jazz turned two guys that weren’t in their long-term plans into a future second-round draft pick. While it hasn’t been confirmed, the pick will convey in either 2030 or 2031 from the Clippers.
As we’ve seen across the league, second-round picks are currency on the trade market. With fewer and fewer first-round picks trading hands, the more tradable assets you have the better.
It’s no secret that the Jazz are rebuilding, but the assets they’re accumulating now will play a major role in helping the next era of Utah basketball. If the Jazz are able to continue building their core through the draft, the picks the team is acquiring can be used either through a trade to add a helpful piece or kept to add cheap talent in the draft. Frankly, this is the type of deal that smart rebuilding teams make.
I don't think Tucker will ever suit up for Utah. The Jazz will likely either reroute him in a trade or will buy out his contract, similar to Russell Westbrook, so he can join a playoff roster. The near 40-year-old has not played in a game this season.
Bamba, on the other hand, could play a role as Utah's backup center down the stretch of this season. The No. 6 pick in the 2017 NBA draft, Bamba has bounced around the league over the past few years. He still has an intriguing skillset as a 7-footer who can block shots and stretch the floor offensively.
Clippers Perspective
While Eubanks is a fine player who can give them a boost as a backup center, the purpose of this trade was financial for the Clippers. By shedding salary in the deal, the Clippers are now able to duck under the luxury tax line. This opens up a number of new avenues that allow them to improve their team both in the short and long term.
The Jazz signed both Eubanks and Mills over the past offseason to mentor and help develop the team’s young talent. Eubanks played a larger role on the court than Mills, showcasing his toughness and athleticism as a backup center.
Eubanks played in 37 games and averaged just under six points and five rebounds per night. He now gets to join a Clippers team in the thick of a playoff race and will likely see a nice role behind starting center Ivica Zubac.
Overall, this was a deal that made sense for both sides. It’s likely a primer for a busy trade deadline for the Jazz.
