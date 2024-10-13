Jazz F Lauri Markkanen Sounds Off on Eventful Offseason
The chatter that multiple franchises were pursuing the Utah Jazz’s best player, Lauri Markkanen, never seemed to die this offseason. However, when the rubber met the road, the Jazz decided to keep Markkanen and extend him through the 2028-29 season,
Despite the Jazz's rebuilding, Markkanen appears confident in his future in Salt Lake City. The third-year Jazzman spoke out on what transpired this offseason and how he stayed grounded when he joined NBA Insider’s Mark Stein’s Podcast, The Stein Line.
“Before in my career, it used to be [louder], but now it was more so, I was able to go home to my family and hang out,” Markkanen said. “I went through it once already during my restricted free agency [summer], going from Chicago to Cleveland, so this was easier for sure. Contract-wise we couldn't do anything before August. I knew that, if something happens with [trade interest], my agent will let me know. So I was able to kind of be home with my family and work out and it was easier.”
Jazz fans were on pins and needles all summer, but it was much ado about nothing. The pros of signing Markkanen were obvious. Here’s a player who’s entering the prime of his career and enjoys playing for the small-market Jazz, unlike some stars in the past.
The arguments against extending Markkanen weren’t so obvious. By signing Markkanen, the Jazz might be too good to tank for a top-5 pick. Also, even though Markkanen is in his prime, does the Jazz’s path to relevance run past Markkanen’s five-year deal?
Time will tell whether the Jazz made the right decision, but it feels like the right move for now. As far as tanking for a top-five selection in what’s projected to be a loaded NBA draft, the Jazz may need to get creative to achieve that goal.
Utah knows how to tank games with Markkanen, but in the past, they didn’t get the party started until after the trade deadline. Utah has an opportunity to begin that process earlier this year.
There’s enough veteran talent to keep Utah out of the bottom five, just like in the past. The easiest path to a top-five pick would be to trade some of the veterans not named Markkanen.
John Collins and Jordan Clarkson could be dealt. However, the Jazz might have to give up some draft capital or take on a negative asset to get something done where it stands today.
Either way, it’s a pivotal year for the Jazz, and how they play their cards to start the season could go a long way in terms of how fast they can get back in the playoff conversation. Stay tuned.
