Jazz Insider Drops Injury Update for Lauri Markkanen, John Collins
The Utah Jazz could be getting some reinforcements coming their way ahead of their Monday battle vs. the Charlotte Hornets.
According to a report from Jazz insider Sarah Todd on Bluesky, each of Lauri Markkanen, John Collins, and Walker Kessler contributed in parts of Sunday's practice ahead of their upcoming contest vs. the Hornets.
"At Jazz practice today in Charlotte, Lauri Markkanen, John Collins and Walker Kessler all participated in portions of practice," Todd said. "But, Lauri didn't finish practice because of knee soreness, and Walker is still sick."
The Jazz have been without the services of their trio for some time, as Markkanen has been out of the lineup for the team's past six games, Collins for their past nine, and Kessler for their most recent game vs. the Denver Nuggets on Friday night.
It's been rough sledding for the Jazz as of late, largely as a part of their extensive tank process, but have lost each of their last five games, along with going 1-9 in their last 10. A meeting against another bottom-three team in the Hornets presents a ton of reason to continue that streak to six games.
While the status of each of the Jazz's three notable names remains up in the air, expect more certainty as Utah releases the official injury report before tip-off.
The Jazz and Hornets will meet at the Spectrum Center on Monday, March 31st at 5 PM MT.
