Jazz HC Will Hardy Issues Refreshing Statement
Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy made some headlines following the team's recent loss to the Memphis Grizzlies after vocalizing a few moments of frustration due to a lack of effort and urgency from his guys, ultimately concluding that he'd be "driving home that night disappointed."
However, during the Jazz's latest showing vs. the Houston Rockets, Hardy presented a much better, positive tone after his team's performance, crediting their immense surge in energy on both sides of the ball, even while coming up short in a 110-121 loss.
"That type of effort, flying around defensively, competing, sharing the ball on offense, playing with maximum effort for a majority of the game; that is what you can build on," Hardy said. "That is why we've had a lot of individuals get better this year. That's why a lot of our team concepts have improved this year. It's a great bounceback after the second half of last game."
Offensively, the Jazz made sure to diversify their attack by spreading with seven double-digit scorers and shooting 54.4% from the field and 47.8% from three. Defensively, there was a lot of upside to bank on as well, limiting the Rockets to just a 32.4% clip from deep and a lower-than-average point-total from their 2024-25 season.
Even without the win falling their way, seeing steps in the right direction from a development standpoint is a massive lift from the outcome that transpired after the Memphis contest, and can ultimately be a stepping stone to build on for the rest of this season.
"I think the initial part of the defense, there's a lot to build on from tonight, and I'm proud of the team's effort," said Hardy.
With eight games left to go in the Jazz's regular season campaign, the offseason is right around the corner for Hardy and this young group. However, it's far from the end of the road when it comes to improving and honing skills in these last few opportunities for in-game reps.
The Jazz's next showing will follow up rather quickly, as they'll be traveling to face the Denver Nuggets on Friday night in a back-to-back, tipping off at 7 PM MT.
