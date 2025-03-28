Injury Report: Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets
Down to just 8 games left in the 2024-25 NBA season, the Utah Jazz are looking to go out on a high note with their player development. Their next chance to do so will be tonight against the Denver Nuggets, who are currently third in the Western Conference.
Here’s the latest from the injury report.
Utah Jazz:
Walker Kessler: Questionable (illness)
Jordan Clarkson: Out (Left plantar fasciitis)
John Collins: Out (Left ankle sprain)
Lauri Markkanen: Out (Return to competition conditioning)
Micah Potter: Out (G-League)
Taylor Hendricks: Out for season (Right fibula fracture)
It was reported yesterday that Clarkson, who has been dealing with a plantar fascia injury for much of the season, underwent a procedure and will be out for the remainder of the season. It’s been a disappointing year for the veteran guard as he’s again been stuck on a Jazz team that hasn’t made the postseason. Despite this, he has been a good mentor for the team’s young pieces this season.
The Jazz will continue to lean on their young guards for production in his absence. In their last game, the team got excellent production from the young trio of Keyonte George, Isaiah Collier, and Brice Sensabaugh. They’ll have another chance to do so against a good Nuggets team.
Denver Nuggets:
Christian Braun: Probable (Left foot strain)
Aaron Gordon: Probable (Right calf injury management)
Nikola Jokic: Probable (Left ankle impingement)
Michael Porter Jr.: Probable (Low back strain)
Jamal Murray: Questionable (Right hamstring tightness)
Julian Strawther: Out (Left knee sprain)
DaRon Holmes: Out (Achilles repair)
A lengthy injury report for the Nuggets, who have hit a bit of a rough spell over their past 10 games. They’re currently third in the Western Conference as they jockey for position over the season’s final few weeks.
Their preferred starting 5 of Jokic, Gordon, Porter, Braun, and Murray are all listed on the injury report. Fortunately, most of them are probable for the contest, including three-time MVP Nikola Jokic.
Murray’s status seems more up in the air as we get closer to the contest. The guard has averaged 23.3 points on 49% shooting from the floor since the All-Star break. He’ll need to retain this form heading into the postseason for the Nuggets to have a chance in the deep Western Conference.
Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 pm MT.
