Jazz Land Elite Scoring Guard in Latest NBA Mock Draft
This season hasn't quite gone the Utah Jazz's way. After only winning six of their first 26 games of the year, the Jazz have struggled to keep up in the league standings, effectively placing as the third-worst team in the NBA based on record.
However, such an abysmal season will end up paying off in the end, as it effectively places them with stellar lottery odds for this offseason in a draft that expects to have one of the more appealing incoming classes in recent memory. Things may not be pretty right now for the Jazz, but if the ping pong balls fall in their favor, this rebuild starts to look a whole lot better.
With such a poor season underway in Salt Lake City, some outlets have begun to throw out some early predictions for how this summer's draft could go for the Jazz. The latest projections come from Kyle Boone and CBS Sports.
In CBS Sports' latest mock, the Jazz end up with the second-overall pick in the first round, positioning them perfectly for one of this year's premier prospects. In this case, it's Rutgers guard Dylan Harper, who's emerged as one of the best talents in college basketball this season.
"No freshman has been more productive this season than Harper Jr. has been for Rutgers," Boone said describing Harper's selection. "He leads all freshmen in scoring and is fourth nationally among all college players in that category."
He may not be the prized selection like Cooper Flagg, who ended up first-overall in this mock to the Washington Wizards, but it's hard to be upset at this consolation prize.
Following the Jazz, we saw the order go BYU's Egor Demin, Rutgers' Ace Bailey, and Illinois' Kasparas Jakucionis to round out the top five. In Utah's case, this scenario works well in their favor.
In his 11 games played for the Scarlet Knights this season, Harper has been nothing short of impressive. He's averaged 23.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.4 assists on an efficient 52.0% shooting from the field. It wouldn't hurt for the Jazz to add another young and talented guard to their backcourt of the future, and when he's the third-leading scorer in the country, that idea becomes even more appealing,
Harper is 6-foot-6, has a 6-foot-10 wingspan, and can translate on both sides of the ball. The Jazz, a team that's routinely struggled offensively and defensively this season, would love a versatile guard who can be a primary scorer and not be a liability when it comes to getting stops.
His father, Ron Harper, made it clear earlier this year in an X post that he wasn't a fan of his son's fit with the Jazz. However, if it's a reality that comes to fruition, Utah should be elated at the outcome.
If the Jazz aren't lucky enough to land the top spot in this year's draft, keep an eye on Harper as a super strong selection to pair alongside Keyonte George.
