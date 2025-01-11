Jazz Schedule Outlook: Lottery Odds on the Line This Week
The Utah Jazz have done a good job this year, letting their foot off the gas and playing for draft position. If the season were to end today, the rebuilding Jazz would have the fifth-best lottery odds in a loaded 2025 draft. This would give Utah a 10.5% chance of getting the No. 1 pick and a worst-case scenario of landing at No. 9.
Seven franchises are competing for a top spot, and the most crucial week is just around the corner for the Jazz. Utah may need to get creative in its tanking methods moving forward.
Starting Sunday, Utah will play five of its next six games against teams playing for draft position. This week's outcome is critical if Utah wants to stack the deck in its favor when the ping-pong balls are chosen.
Utah starts versus the Brooklyn Nets. The Nets got off to a fast start to the season and quickly pivoted to tanking by trading a pair of starters. Dorian Finney-Smith and Dennis Schroeder found a new home, and current starter Cam Johnson will likely be traded before the deadline.
The Nets are 3.5 games as head of the Jazz, but they're set up to lose the lion's share of their games moving forward. Brooklyn has dropped four in a row and lost its last eight of ten games.
After the Nets, Utah will host the Charlotte Hornets. Expect the Jazz to be favored in this one. The Hornets have lost nine out of their last 10 games. Keeping up with Charlotte in the lottery standing won’t be easy.
The Jazz then face the 8-31 New Orleans Pelicans. If you're cheering for losses, then Utah catches a break here. Zion Williamson is healthy and should be suiting up for both contests. The Pelicans are also winners of their last three out of five games. Both games will be played in New Orleans.
The Jazz will then travel to play the Oklahoma City Thunder before finishing this stretch against the worst team in the league, the Washington Wizards. The Wizards are the clear favorite to have the best lottery odds at season's end.
Utah is very fortunate to be still sitting at the five spot. The Jazz have had fourth-quarter leads in three of their last seven losses. Despite missing John Collins and Jordan Clarkson with injuries, the Jazz have been much more competitive as of late, thanks to the emergence of Walker Kessler and Brice Sensabaugh.
The highest draft pick Utah has been awarded since starting the rebuild was the No. 9 selection used to pick Taylor Hendricks. If Utah trumps that outcome, at least three losses in their next six games will go a long way.
