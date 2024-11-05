Jazz Upset Bulls for First Win, 135-126: 3 Key Takeaways
It’s better late than never. The Utah Jazz recorded their first win of the season on Monday night in a 135-126 win over the Chicago Bulls. Keyonte George tied a career-high with 33 points, while John Collins contributed 28. Cody White led the Bulls with 25 points in a losing cause.
Earlier in the day, it appeared the Jazz were trending for their seventh consecutive loss when it was announced that Lauri Markkanen would miss the game due to back spasms. However, the Jazz rode the hot hands of George and Collins, along with Utah’s best effort on the defensive end of the court of the season, to seal the first victory of the year.
So, what did we learn as Utah's win? Let’s examine.
A Summer League Version of Keyonte George Sighting
George has been criticized this season for his efficiency issues, but that wasn’t the case in Monday night’s victory. Utah’s starting point guard shot 6-for-12 from long range and, just as importantly, only turned the ball over two times.
Was this game an anomaly, or can we expect a big jump in George’s development this year? There’s a lot of basketball to be played before that can be determined. George will have plenty of opportunities to work on consistency this season, with Utah’s season centered around player development.
Turnovers have been an issue for the Jazz this season, and it’s a good sign that they only turned the ball over 12 times. George limiting the turnovers moving forward will be something to watch.
The John Collins Show
Collins showed the Jazz what his ceiling as a basketball player looks like. The second-year Jazzman looked unstoppable on his way to his 28 points. The rumor mill regarding trading Collins has been hot and heavy since arriving in Salt Lake City, and Moday's effort will certainly help his trade stock.
The issue with Collins has always been the 52 million owed over the next two years, but could he change that narrative with his play on the court this season? The answer is no, although it was nice to see him show the Jazz brain trust that he can be the best player on the court on any given night.
Same Old Talen Horton-Tucker
Horton-Tucker showed Utah why they cut bait with the former second-round pick. His stat line was respectable, scoring 10 points on 2-for-7 shooting while grabbing five rebounds. However, his issues are scoring from long distance and his inability to space the floor.
'THT' missed all three of his three-point shots and has issues improving players around him. He's still only 23 years old, has a high ceiling, and is easy to root for. If he ends up having a long career in the NBA, then this is the year there needs to be an emergence. Horton-Tucker will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.
Next up for Utah is a road game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night.
