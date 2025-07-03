Jusuf Nurkić Shares Reaction on Trade to Utah Jazz
The Utah Jazz made a big move on the trade market this past weekend amid a flurry of offseason moves around the league with their decision to make a long-awaited trade of sending Collin Sexton and a future second-round pick to the Charlotte Hornets for Jusuf Nurkić.
Nurkić, the Jazz's newest center, comes aboard after splitting time with the Hornets and Phoenix Suns this past season, and looks to be a veteran backup at the five spot behind Walker Kessler for the season ahead.
And in recent days, Nurkić has since touched down in Utah, hit the team facility, and finally got a chance to speak with the media about his reaction to the trade– a move he found out about while in the movie theater with his wife.
"It was funny the way it happened," Nurkić said, "I was with my wife at the movie theater, and I got a phone call [about the trade]. You never know what's going to happen in the NBA, regardless of what they're saying, but I was glad it was Utah. Just looking forward to a great organization. I've heard a lot about how they do and what they do, as far as getting ready and preparing for the game. So, I was really excited for that."
While it came at a bit of an unsuspecting time for Nurkić, it sounds like he took the news positively, as he's seemingly heard strong reviews of the program Utah's been building in recent years, now being the latest piece to be added into the fold.
And even while it may have only been a few days sticking in Utah for Nurkić, he's seemingly already got some notably positive reviews to give of both the Jazz fanbase and the state itself.
"I always loved the fans, and I always felt like it was tough to play here," Nurkic said of the Jazz. "Knowing what I know in the 11 years in the NBA about Utah, I feel like I have to delete it, because what I just say yesterday and the day before. It was a super nice state, I was surprised... It's just unique as far as I didn't know much about it, living-wise, but saw a few homes and a few houses. It's cool to be in an environment where it's a family style."
Nurkić, who enters his age-31 season with the Jazz, will be in year 12 during the 2024-25 campaign, having stints with the Denver Nuggets, Portland Trail Blazers, alongside the Suns and Hornets.
During his last season, Nurkić averaged 8.9 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists across his 51 combined games played, starting in 31 of them. In terms of his shooting percentages, he saw some ups and downs with a 47.7% rate from the field and 30.5% from three, but has still proven to be a worthwhile five-man who can secure a few reserve minutes off the bench.
Now in a fresh situation on the fifth team of his career, Nurkić looks motivated and ready to get going as a part of this Jazz roster for next season.
