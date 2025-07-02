Utah Jazz Make Major Ace Bailey, Walter Clayton Jr. Announcement
The Utah Jazz have made some big announcements surrounding their two new first-round picks, Ace Bailey and Walt Clayton Jr.
According to a post from the Jazz, the team has officially signed both Bailey and Clayton Jr. to their rookie contracts.
As for every first-round rookie, it's a four-year deal with a two-year team option for the second half. Bailey's contract is valued at just over $41 million as the fifth-overall pick in the draft, while Clayton Jr. signs his at over $19 million across four seasons.
Notably, for Bailey, it's another nod of confidence toward his commitment to being a part of the Jazz and their future, despite initial reports upon his selection to Utah during last week's draft suggesting otherwise. The Rutgers product has put the pen on the dotted line, ready to take on the first of a four-year rookie contract in Salt Lake City.
Following the Jazz's pair of signings, the official roster stands at 15 total players signed onto the roster, not including second-round rookie John Tonje. Decisions remain to be seen on what happens with non-guaranteed contracts like KJ Martin and Jaden Springer, but as of this moment, Utah's roster is filled when it comes to traditional contracts- the Jazz's two new rookies as the latest to fill in.
Bailey comes off a year at Rutgers in which he averaged 17.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in 33.3 minutes per game, landing on the 2024-25 All-Big Ten Freshman Team and All-Big Ten Third Team honors at just 18 years old.
As for the Jazz's 18th-overall pick in Clayton Jr., he's fresh off a season in which he led Florida to a 2025 NCAA Championship, taking home NCAA Final Four’s Most Outstanding Player. He averaged 18.3 points, 4.2 assists, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.2 steals in 39 games during his senior campaign.
Now, the Jazz's two first round picks in Bailey and Clayton Jr. will be slated to take their first reps with Utah this weekend as summer league action ensues, kicking off in Salt Lake City on July 5th.