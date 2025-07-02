Mavericks Sign Former Utah Jazz Guard to 1-Year Deal
One former top-five pick for the Utah Jazz has reportedly signed a new deal with the Dallas Mavericks in the newest move of NBA free agency.
According to a report from ESPN insider Shams Charania, the Mavericks and former Jazz guard Dante Exum have agreed to a one-year deal for the 2025-26 NBA season.
According to Charania, Exum seemingly had interest from two other considers that he was considering, but decided to return back to the Mavericks for at least one more season.
Exum, the Jazz's fifth-overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, has found a solid role within Dallas since joining aboard in 2023, emerging as a strong defensive force on the perimeter while shooting an efficient clip from three-point range.
During his last season in Dallas, Exum played in 20 games before being sidelined for the season due to a broken hand, but remained an efficient piece in the Mavericks' backcourt while he was on the floor–– averaging 8.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists on 47.8% from the field, and a super storng 43.4% from deep.
Compared to his time spent with the Jazz, Exum has made some significant strides in his development. Exum played in Utah from 2014 up until being moved at the trade deadline in 2020, suiting up for 215 total games and starting in 68 of them.
In those showings, Exum averaged a collective 5.7 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 2.2 assists on 40.1% from the field and a 30.5% from deep, before he would eventually be dealt to the Cleveland Cavaliers midway through his sixth season with the team.
Clearly, it's been a productive few years in the gym since to get those efficiency numbers up for the former top-five pick, to where he's now become vital role player entering his third year with the Mavericks on a roster that looks to be competing for playoff positioning in a tough Western Conference next season.