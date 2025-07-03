ESPN Gives Simple Path for Utah Jazz to Have Successful Offseason
The Utah Jazz have already remained busy in their offseason work so far this summer in making a variety of changes to their roster, both with additions in the draft, and subtractions with the likes of Collin Sexton, Jordan Clarkson, and Johnny Juzang, this team is set to look a bit different from last year heading into their 2025-26 campaign.
However, while the most important part of the Jazz's offseason has now come and gone with the draft in the books, the action is far from finished for Utah this summer–– and in the eyes of ESPN, there might be one major focus this team needs to lean into in order to keep this rebuild moving on the right path.
ESPN analyst Bobby Marks recently pinned the number-one priority for the Jazz following last week's draft, presenting one simple task for Utah to set out for across this season, and even into next season: develop their young talent.
"Originally, it was Ace Bailey reporting to summer league, but that changed when he landed in Salt Lake City on Saturday. It might sound simple, but the development of Bailey, Walter Clayton Jr. and recent draft picks Isaiah Collier, Cody Williams, Keyonte George, Brice Sensabaugh and Taylor Hendricks will play a critical role in how competitive the Jazz can be next season."
Of course, the story of Bailey and his pre-draft process leading up to his selection by the Jazz dominated headlines for a few days. But now, with all of that fortunately silenced, all eyes turn to what this team can put together on the floor.
In theory, the idea to set out and develop that young talent is simple, and for a young, budding roster like Utah has in place, diving straight into focusing on progressing and developing those key names on the roster should be the unquestioned biggest goal for the Jazz next year.
However the concept is something Utah has had their qualms with in recent years.
From prioritizing the minutes of veteran players over young guys on the roster, to overachieving in the first half of the NBA calendar before being forced to sell off at the trade deadline, keeping the young talent at the center focus of this group has seen its ups and downs, and something that's drawn criticism to both Will Hardy and the Jazz brass for how they've approached the early stages of this rebuild.
This season though, presents a bit of a different outlook. Long-tenured veterans like Sexton and Clarkson are already out of the picture for next season with a verdict still to be determined on John Collins, which effectively opens a huge window for Utah to lean fully into the young pieces they've acquired across the past few summers, without feeling a need to play win-now players ahead of them.
As a result, you'll see a much wider opportunity ahead for guys like Isaiah Collier and Keyonte George in the backcourt, with the same being said for Brice Sensabaugh, Cody Williams, and the recovering Taylor Hendricks in the frontcourt, also paired with the two new first-round additions to add another dose of appealing youth to this core.
Simply put, the internal goals for this offseason heading into the regular season should be simple for the Jazz, though time will tell how things eventually unravel.
