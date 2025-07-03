Ace Bailey Shares Initial Thoughts Since Being With Utah Jazz
As the Utah Jazz wrapped up the motions of their 2025 NBA Draft just last week, the rookies have gotten to work quickly with summer league action sitting right around the corner this weekend, with practices ensuing for those rostered for Utah's showings in both Salt Lake City and Las Vegas–– highlighted by the first official showing of fifth-overall pick Ace Bailey in a Jazz uniform.
And while it's only been a week with the team having a couple of practices in the books, it seems like things are already off to a good start for Ace with his new situation in Utah.
"It's been great," Bailey said of his time with the Jazz after Wednesday's practice. "Learning from the vets. I've got a lot of stuff to learn. I've got a lot."
At just 18 years old as a one-and-done college prospect, Bailey certainly has a ways to go to develop his game, albeit with a stellar ceiling, but it looks like a few of the veterans around the roster have already been a helping hand in getting the Jazz's fifth-overall pick adjusted to the next level.
When it comes to who's made the strongest first impression with Ace Bailey? Bailey noted two names on the roster who have given him some valuable early insight: Isaiah Collier and Keyonte George.
"Isaiah [Collier] and Keyonte [George] have been talking to me a lot, Bailey said. "Just being in the right spots, just being me, just get comfortable, take your shot, just be Ace. I mean, don't try to fit in, just be who you are."
Compared to the state Bailey and the Jazz stood at a week ago, the positive comments feel like huge steps in the right direction in getting the Rutgers' product adjusted to Utah, regardless of previous questions pondering if he would even be reporting to the Jazz after a hectic pre-draft process.
Instead, Bailey has gotten a warm welcome from those in the building, especially from the likes of George and Collier, and he's stayed hungry to keep working and learning throughout.
Clearly, Bailey has a stable support system already in place to surround him in Utah, which, if anything, should be a great sign for his early development track with the Jazz to become that top-tier franchise player he's aspired to be.
It's a long road ahead for Bailey to get there, and it all starts with a summer league debut on the horizon in the coming days to finally get his feet wet on an NBA floor.
Bailey and the rest of the Jazz's summer league roster will get things rolling when the Salt Lake City Summer League officially kicks off later this weekend on July 5th, where Utah will begin their three-game sample size against the Philadelphia 76ers at 7 PM MT.