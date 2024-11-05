Keyonte George Sounds Off After Jazz-Bulls
The Utah Jazz finally put their beginning season six-game losing streak to a close on Tuesday night, as the squad traveled to the United Center to take down the Chicago Bulls, coming out on top 135-126.
After the game, second-year guard Keyonte George hit on some of his takeaways for the win:
"We came out and played hard," George said. "Came out and competed. Stook to our schemes. Dialed in on the game plan that we had. But, ultimately, playing hard overpowers all of that. When [Will Hardy] has a chance to break the huddle, he always talks about competing. I think this is the first game we put together a whole 48 of just competing."
George put together a much better effort on the offensive end than we've seen to kick off this season, as he finished this one with 33 points and nine rebounds, totaling 44.4% from the field and 50% from three on six makes from deep.
"I think we put together a good first half," George said. "At some point, we have to make a decision for ourselves. Are we going to come out and play hard? At the end of the day, we've got to go out with pride. Tonight, that's what happened. As a group, as a collective, from the staff and the players, we've had enough. We wanted to come in here and show that we compete at a high level and play together, and play the right way. That's what everybody's seen tonight."
Utah began Monday night off on the right foot during the first half, ending by leading 62-53, and didn't look back en route to their first victory of the new year. It was a much more successful turnout offensively than we've seen during the early motions of the season, as the Jazz shot over 50% from deep and 40% from three collectively.
The Jazz will have the chance to rattle off their second win of the season on Thursday night, as they take on the third of their four-game road trip vs. the struggling Milwaukee Bucks.
