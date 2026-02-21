Jazz G Isaiah Collier's Recent Stretch Puts Him in Elite Company

It's been a shockingly strong last eight games of the season for Utah Jazz guard Isaiah Collier.

So much so that the latest eight-game stretch put together by the Jazz guard has place Collier alongside some elite company across the league.

In the past eight games of the season, Collier has averaged 18.1 points, 10.9 rebounds, and 2.5 steals in 35 minutes a night.

In that same timeframe, only two other players in the NBA have managed to log over 18.0 points, 10.0 assists, and 2.0 steals. That's Nikola Jokic and Cade Cunningham.

List of players this season to put up 18+ PPG, 10+ APG, and 2+ SPG over an 8+ game span:



- Nikole Jokic

- Cade Cunningham

Now, it is worth noting that the other two All-Stars have hit those same numbers within two eight-game stretches this season compared to Collier's one. But nonetheless, it's a major feat for the Jazz guard to accomplish in what's only his second year in the pros to be within the same realm as two All-NBA-caliber talents.

Isaiah Collier Having Dominant Recent Stretch

The Jazz have been forced to play without their usual point guard in the mix for seven of their past eight games as Keyonte George has been sidelined with a pair of ankle sprains––one that sat him down for three games, and another that occurred in his first game back from injury against the Orlando Magic that's now taken him out of four straight.

But while being without the services of George, it's clear the Jazz's backcourt hasn't missed a beat for as long as Collier's been running the show.

Collier's been stuffing the stat sheet, has helped Utah to a 3-5 record despite the front office's intentions geared towards boosting draft lottery odds over stacking late-season wins, and has really begun to cement the second-year guard as a notable part of their future endeavors.

Not only has Collier put up the impressive raw numbers in terms of points and assists, but it's also come with impressive efficiency at the rim and as a playmaker that makes his past few weeks even more alluring.

Collier's field goal percentage of 52.0% on over 12 attempts shows that he's not just being more aggressive in his takes to the rim, but more effective as well. Pair that with his 10.9 assists a game being met with an assist-to-turnover ratio of 3.1, and he's met that inside scoring with being an extremely high-level passer too.

If anything, the emergence of Collier in the second half of the season should provide even more confidence in and outside of the building that the second-year guard can be a clear answer for the second unit as a spark plug floor general. Considering he's also just 21 years old, it seems he'll be getting even better as he gets more experience and development on his side.

For now, he's got 25 games left on the Jazz's regular season calendar to build on what's been a solid year two in the mix, and will get an even better chance to produce at a high rate the longer that George is forced out with his latest ankle issue.