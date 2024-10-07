Knicks Made 'Multiple Trade Runs' on Jazz's Walker Kessler
It looks like the Utah Jazz got some generated interest surrounding their young center Walker Kessler this offseason.
According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the New York Knicks were among the teams to make a call to the Jazz on potentially trading for Walker Kessler, though ultimately pivoted to their blockbuster Karl-Anthony Towns deal:
"Before coming to terms on a blockbuster swap with Minnesota for Karl-Anthony Towns mere days before the start of training camp, New York made multiple trade runs at Utah’s Walker Kessler to fill its well-chronicled void at center, league sources say. It is believed that Utah wanted at least two future first-round picks for Kessler," Stein said.
Had he been acquired by the Knicks, Kessler would have been a great, young defensive presence to New York's contending core headlined by Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges, though it was their bigger deal to acquire Towns that pulled through instead.
It's clear the Jazz value Kessler in high regard with their ask of two firsts in return, but it also may show that Utah's front office seems willing to deal their 23-year-old center at the right price.
Kessler is coming off his second season with the Jazz, where he averaged 8.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks on just over 23 minutes a night. During his first season pro, Kessler was a top three finalist in the Rookie of the Year race that was ultimately taken home by Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero.
We'll have to wait and see if there's any movement on a Kessler deal during the Jazz's lead-up into their looming regular season campaign, as their home opener approaches quickly around the corner against the Memphis Grizzlies on October 23rd.
Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and X.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!