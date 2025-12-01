Utah Jazz Emerging as Potential Trade Deadline Buyers

While the Utah Jazz are often linked as a team gearing up to sell off some of their rostered talent in order to keep the chains moving on their rebuilding, long-term efforts, it seems like new rumors could be hinting towards the front office taking a different approach to that trend at this year's trade deadline.

NBA insider Marc Stein on The Stein Line recently dove into some of the latest trade chatter revolving around Lauri Markkanen and the chances he gets dealt at this year's deadline, where the conversation began to shift in another direction: rather than shipping out talent, they're a bit more likely to look towards adding new talent in.

"More teams than not that we speak to are increasingly convinced that the Jazz are more likely to try to add to their Markkanen-led core this Trade Season rather than trade Markkanen away. Markkanen is averaging a career-high 28.5 points per game in his ninth season to build on a monster national team summer for Finland."

"It’s true that the 28-year-old has still yet to log a single playoff minute in the NBA, but he unabashedly loves Salt Lake City. There is a strong case to be made, once you take it all in, for building around the 7-foot Finn.

Lauri Markkanen Could Lead the Jazz to Become Buyers

The Jazz's hesitancy to ship off Markkanen has been known for some time, and that feeling likely becomes even stronger with his red-hot start to the season. He's averaging a career-high 28.5 points per game, returning to All-Star form, and will likely gain his second appearance this season if things hold to form.

But by keeping Markkanen in town, perhaps the Jazz could take things one step further by looking to add additional talent to surround him later in the year closer to the trade deadline, even if not totally competitive to make a playoff, or even Play-In push at season's end.

Nov 24, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) dribbles past Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) in the third quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Right now, Utah sits pretty well below .500, and likely will for the extent of this season, as they try to keep their hands on their top-eight protected first-round pick in the hands of the OKC Thunder. So far, they're still right in the mix to retain that selection, even with Markkanen playing at his current level.

But the Jazz don't want to be a rebuilding roster stacking up losses forever. Some reports have even detailed Utah expressing a desire to be competitive as soon as next season.

Perhaps by making a late trade deadline swing without jeopardizing those lottery chances, acquiring talent might not be the worst route for Austin Ainge and the front office to go once February rolls around. The right addition can better those chances to be ready to roll for the 2026-27 campaign, and combined with further development of talent in the building and possibly another top young talent, makes this core a bit more frightening from a big-picture perspective.

A ton of time still remains until the deadline hits for things to shake out in Utah, along with the rest of the league. There's no telling who could be on the market once the time for deals arrives, but don't be shocked to see the Jazz get involved in those discussions if the right situation falls their way.

