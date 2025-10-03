Lauri Markkanen Raves About Utah Jazz Rookie Ace Bailey
After a long offseason wait, the Utah Jazz will finally get an opportunity to see star Lauri Markkanen and rookie Ace Bailey on the same floor with one another.
It's a fit that draws some obvious appeal. The scoring upside and length of both Markkanen and Bailey make for a strong offensive duo with high potential that the Jazz haven't seen in some time, and one that Markkanen himself is seemingly looking forward to watching unfold for the year ahead.
"I'm excited to see more of him playing," Markkanen said of Ace Bailey during Jazz media day. "I got back last week, and I've seen him on the court once. I'm impressed. He's a young kid, obviously. But, the talent's there. He's really athletic and loves to work on his game."
It's a limited sample size facing against Bailey for Markkanen in the early motions of Jazz training camp following his return from overseas in EuroBasket, but he's seen his fair share of Utah's rookie in the building.
Markkanen also noted the fifth-overall pick has been among the first guys he sees in the facility every day getting in extra work.
"I feel like I see him here as one of the first guys in every day. So, that's a good start," Markkanen said. "He has fun playing basketball and enjoys being here, so let's see."
Bailey, along with the rest of the roster, has been keeping his head down to stay busy in the Jazz facility leading up to the season. And as a part of training camp, it's been not only a physical test, but a learning process he's been eager to take on as well.
"I'm learning. A lot of learning," Bailey said after a Jazz practice this week. "A lot of mess-ups. But it's fun, though. Everybody's having fun and enjoying it."
But through those mess-ups and the ups and downs of the early reps at the next level, he's clearly caught the attention of the best guy in the building.
Even if that's simply due to the work ethic he's displayed in the first week of camp, that might be a sign of things to come in Utah for a highly anticipated rookie season from Bailey.