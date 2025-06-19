Lakers Once Again Linked to Walker Kessler Trade Rumors
The Los Angeles Lakers' pursuit of Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler might not be totally out of the cards this summer.
NBA insider Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune gave an intriguing update surrounding a potential Lakers trade involving Kessler during an interview on Locked on Jazz, noting that the Lakers' interest in Utah's big man has been "certainly continuing" into this offseason.
"I think there's been an offer presented for Walker Kessler," Larsen said. "The Lakers have showed significant interest back to the trade deadline, certainly continuing now, and him being their center the future, giving up multiple picks to get there. That is on the table right now. I don't know if the Jazz take it. Certainly, they haven't so far."
Kessler, one of the league's premier young big men and defensive centers, has had a long-standing interest from the Lakers as he could be their potential five-man of the future, though it's a pursuit that hasn't come with much success up to this point.
But continuing into this offseason, it seems the Lakers could look into a move to acquire Kessler once again, even while being rebuffed in their efforts dating back to February's trade deadline, and even sooner.
Kessler had a career third season last year with the Jazz despite the team finishing with 17 wins, as he averaged a career high in points (11.1) and rebounds (12.2), also posting 2.4 blocks a night on 66.3% shooting from the field.
He now enters a summer where Utah can negotiate and offer him a rookie extension to keep him as their long-term center. However, in the meantime, the Jazz could definitely receive trade interest in their 23-year-old big man from teams needing a defensive boost in the frontcourt, one of those clubs being the Lakers.
The big decision for Utah's front office depends on whether they want to pay Kessler that significant second contract, or deal him to another team for a chance to acquire assets in exchange, and maintain that financial flexibility.
Initial signs point to the Jazz inking their defensive anchor to that long-term deal in the coming weeks rather than shipping him out, but maybe a team like the Lakers can put up a package to this front office that can't be refused to change that landscape.