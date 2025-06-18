NBA Insider Connects Lakers, Warriors to John Collins Trade
With the NBA offseason now heating up with just a week to go until this year's draft kicks off and major moves around the league are made, various trade chatter on some intriguing veteran players has started to pick up a bit of steam as well.
Among that mix has been none other than Utah Jazz forward John Collins, who's been linked to no shortage of trade buzz throughout his time in Utah, and as this offseason approaches with the 27-year-old having the chance to opt into an expiring $26.5 million deal, that trend will likely continue in the months ahead.
Looking back to February's trade deadline, at least two teams had taken notable interest in potentially acquiring Collins in a deal, according to Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune: the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers.
“The Lakers-John Collins has been a conversation that’s been had," Larsen said during an appearance on Locked On Jazz. "The Warriors were interested at the trade deadline before they got Jimmy Butler. I think, just contract-wise, that doesn’t work out anymore. He had a productive enough season last year that there should be interest in the league somewhere for him. I don’t expect the Jazz to get value back necessarily in those deals though."
As the Jazz now enter this offseason led by new president of basketball operations Austin Ainge, it's expected to be a relatively active summer in Utah, one where we could see those trade rumors surrounding Collins spark up once again.
During his last season in Utah, Collins had a strong showing in the 40 games he played, averaging 19.0 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 2.0 assists on 52.7% shooting from the field and 49.9% from three on just under four attempts a night.
The Lakers, a team with obvious needs within their frontcourt since the Anthony Davis trade, could make sense as a potential destination for Collins if they can put together a decent package while making their finances work.
On the other hand, the Warriors' financial situation with the hefty contracts of Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond green all on the books for next season seems to put them out of the hunt for the Jazz forward, especially when factoring in a potential extension for restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga later this summer.
At the deadline, Collins' name was thrown around in a few trade ideas and chatter that was ultimately silenced as the front office opted not to deal him. Though, if an opposing team like LA or another interested suitor were to throw a tempting package towards the Jazz for Collins in the days to weeks ahead, don't be shocked if this is the time when the front office may actually pull the trigger on making a move.