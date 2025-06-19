Insider Reveals Biggest Wild Card for Utah Jazz in NBA Draft
The Utah Jazz sit just under one week away from the chaos of the 2025 NBA Draft, and it all starts for them at the number five pick in the first round.
And according to one NBA insider, there's one prospect at the top of the first round that could inevitably be a wild card in how Wednesday ends up folding for not just the Jazz, but for multiple teams picking in front of or behind Utah–– that's Duke's Kon Knueppel.
During a segment of Locked on Jazz, The Athletic's Tony Jones broke down a bit of intel surrounding Knueppel leading up to the draft, saying he not only is the biggest wild card for the Jazz, but als has a lot of fans around the league that could place him as high as third-overall to the Philadelphia 76ers.
"I think the wild-card in that is Kon Knueppel," Jones said. "He's got fans at three, at four, and at five. He's in the mix at all three spots. He's got fans in Philadelphia. I don't know if he's the favorite in Philly. I think VJ [Edgecombe] is probably the favorite in Philly... But, if VJ goes three, then all of a sudden, Charlotte is picking between Kon Knueppel, Tre Johnson, and possibly Ace Bailey."
"Knueppel and Fears both have real fans within the Jazz." Jones continued. "Kneppel, similar to VJ, he has interviewed extremely well. He has showed himself to be an extremely mature human being through this draft process. Philadelphia, Charlotte, and the Jazz have really liked the professionalism he's shown though the draft process."
Knueppel has been a frequent link to the Jazz since settling at their fifth pick in the lottery, and could be the selection they ultimately end up going with. However, with his recent surge as a potential top-three pick, the chances of him falling into their laps seem to be getting smaller and smaller.
During his first and only season at Duke, Knueppel was a starter for 39 games to average 14.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.7 assists on 47.9% shooting from the field and 40.6% from three.
For the Jazz, the Duke wing could be a solid connecting piece with solid lineup versatility and enter as a day one contributor with his ability as an outside shooter. Though it remains to be seen if he'll be up for grabs at fifth overall.
The 2025 NBA Draft will kick off on Wednesday, June 25th at the Barclays center in Brooklyn, New York.