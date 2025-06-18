Utah Jazz Host Workout for Projected First Round Guard
The Utah Jazz have another guard prospect to add to their long list of pre-draft workouts leading up to next week's 2025 NBA Draft.
According to NBA insider Tony Jones of The Athletic, the Jazz have hosted freshman Illinois guard Will Riley for a pre-draft workout.
Riley, the 6-foot-8, Big 10 Sixth Man of the Year, comes into this year's draft as a projected first-round pick. During his last season with Illinois, he finished playing in 35 games with eight starts, averaging 12.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.6 assists on just over 25 minutes a night. Along with the Jazz, Riley has reportedly worked out for the Miami Heat.
Riley is currently ranked as the 17th-best prospect and 10th-best guard on ESPN's best available list, and could be a target for the Jazz at pick 21.
Riley possesses good length with solid athleticism that can translate at the next level despite having a bit of a thinner frame at 195 pounds. He has a good offensive skillset and shows signs of developing into a nice three-point shooter, though he'll likely need to progress a bit on the defensive end. In terms of Riley's NBA ceiling, Riley could have one of the best within his draft range.
Utah has brought in several projected mid-first-round prospects over the past week for workouts after bringing in several second-round and undrafted guys, including the likes of Drake Powell, Nique Clifford, Ryan Kalkbrenner, and Jase Richardson. The Jazz have also hosted multiple potential top-ten picks like Tre Johnson and Jeremiah Fears.
The Jazz will have two first-rounders to utilize during next week's draft at picks 5 and 21, along with two seconds at 43 and 53.
The 2025 NBA Draft will kick off on Wednesday, June 25th in Brooklyn, NY.