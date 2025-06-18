Inside The Jazz

Utah Jazz Host Workout for Projected First Round Guard

The Utah Jazz have brought in an intriguing guard prospect ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft.

Jared Koch

May 14, 2025; Chicago, Il, USA; Will Riley talks to the media during the 2025 NBA Draft Combine at Marriott Marquis Chicago. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images
The Utah Jazz have another guard prospect to add to their long list of pre-draft workouts leading up to next week's 2025 NBA Draft.

According to NBA insider Tony Jones of The Athletic, the Jazz have hosted freshman Illinois guard Will Riley for a pre-draft workout.

Riley, the 6-foot-8, Big 10 Sixth Man of the Year, comes into this year's draft as a projected first-round pick. During his last season with Illinois, he finished playing in 35 games with eight starts, averaging 12.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.6 assists on just over 25 minutes a night. Along with the Jazz, Riley has reportedly worked out for the Miami Heat.

Riley is currently ranked as the 17th-best prospect and 10th-best guard on ESPN's best available list, and could be a target for the Jazz at pick 21.

Riley possesses good length with solid athleticism that can translate at the next level despite having a bit of a thinner frame at 195 pounds. He has a good offensive skillset and shows signs of developing into a nice three-point shooter, though he'll likely need to progress a bit on the defensive end. In terms of Riley's NBA ceiling, Riley could have one of the best within his draft range.

Illinois Fighting Illini forward Will Riley (7) rushes past Iowa Hawkeyes forward Payton Sandfort (20) on Thursday, March 13, 2025, during the second round of the men's Big Ten tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Illinois Fighting Illini defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes, 106-94. / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Utah has brought in several projected mid-first-round prospects over the past week for workouts after bringing in several second-round and undrafted guys, including the likes of Drake Powell, Nique Clifford, Ryan Kalkbrenner, and Jase Richardson. The Jazz have also hosted multiple potential top-ten picks like Tre Johnson and Jeremiah Fears.

The Jazz will have two first-rounders to utilize during next week's draft at picks 5 and 21, along with two seconds at 43 and 53.

The 2025 NBA Draft will kick off on Wednesday, June 25th in Brooklyn, NY.

