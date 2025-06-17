Utah Jazz 2025 NBA Draft Profile: Nique Clifford
The NBA Draft is inching closer and closer for the Utah Jazz, who own two first-round selections. We’ve looked at a wide range of prospects the team could add on June 25th, and we’re continuing to do so with a look at Colorado State wing Nique Clifford, someone the Jazz have already brought in for a workout.
Let's dive in!
Stats: 18.9 points, 9.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.2 steals, 0.6 blocks, 49.6% FG, 37.7% 3P, 77.7% FT
Draft Range: Mid to late first round
Analysis
Clifford became one of the best players in college basketball as a fifth-year senior for Colorado State. Standing a little over 6’6 with a 6’8 wingspan, Clifford has good size to play on the wing. He has a well-rounded game as he can play with or without the ball offensively, he rebounds and passes the ball well, and he’s a good perimeter defender.
At 23 years old, he likely has less upside than some of the younger prospects we’ve already talked about, but a higher floor as well. Over the past two drafts, the Jazz have prioritized youth and upside, but adding someone like Clifford, who is well-established and has a defined skillset, could be a valuable albeit different addition.
Clifford has a strong frame that he uses to get downhill and into the teeth of the defense. He’s made massive strides as a play initiator and on-ball threat over the past year. He can finish above the rim, has shown nice footwork in getting to his mid-range game, and is a career 36% shooter from three.
While I think he profiles best as a 3&D wing at the next level, the flashes that he showed on the ball in the Mountain West, both as a scorer and passer, are enough to make you question how much more he could provide offensively.
Clifford’s efficiency this past season stands out to me as he shot 67% at the rim and nearly 38% from three. His ability to knock down threes, specifically catch and shoot threes, will be a big determinant of what he looks like at the NBA level. Given his track record, he should be able to hit shots at a solid clip.
Defensively, Clifford projects to be a versatile defender due to his size, strength, and athleticism. He didn’t post the most eye popping defensive stats, but he provided value all across the board for Colorado State.
I don’t expect him to develop into a perimeter stopper that you can throw at the opposing team’s best player every night, but I do expect him to be a positive on that end. He’s also a terrific rebounder, posting nearly 10 per game, for a wing which is an underrated part of defense.
Overall, if Clifford were available for the Jazz at 21, I think they’d have a hard time passing him up. At this point, they need to add good players to get this rebuild rowing in the right direction. While Clifford wouldn’t be the most glamorous pick, you know what he is, and he’d bring a lot of value to the Jazz in areas they lack. He’s physical, he defends, and checks all three boxes that the team has said they look for in prospects, as he can dribble, pass, and shoot.