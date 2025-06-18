NBA Insider Dishes Utah Jazz Draft Trade Buzz on No. 5 Pick
It's starting to look more and more likely that the Utah Jazz will be set to stick and pick with their fifth-overall pick in this year's draft, as opposed to making a trade up or down the draft board.
According to Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, the Jazz have not been "encouraging trade interest" on their fifth-overall pick leading up to the draft later this month.
"As of now, Utah appears to hold the middle block in this Jenga Tower at No. 5," Fischer wrote. "The Jazz, unlike the Sixers and Hornets, have not actively encouraged trade interest from teams further down the draft board, sources say. Utah also appears to be operating in contrast to Washington at No. 6, with some rival teams projecting the Wizards as a potential trade-up candidate to leapfrog the Jazz ... and maybe even the Hornets."
Leading up to the draft, the Jazz have been viewed around the league as a potential candidate to make some movement around the board, especially following their brutal lottery results of last month, to drop down to the fifth-overall slot following a 17-win season.
Yet, with just a week to go until the draft kicks off, signs point towards one direction for the Jazz's draft plans at number five. Of course, with an unpredictable front office like Utah has, along with the wild nature of any NBA offseason, something unexpected could still unravel, but don't be shocked if staying in place at fifth overall is their end result.
The Jazz will be scheduled to have four picks later next week, with two in the first at 5 and 21, along with a pair of second-rounders on day two at 43 and 53.
The 2025 NBA Draft will get rolling on Wednesday, June 25th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.