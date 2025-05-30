NBA Champion Compares Cooper Flagg to Former Utah Jazz Star
Projected number one overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Cooper Flagg, has gotten has fair share of some lofty league expectations and comparisons for how his career could inevitably pan out at the next level.
Whether it be drawing shades of a two-way superstar like Kawhi Leonard, another former Duke Blue Devil in Jayson Tatum, or another all-timer like Scottie Pippen, the links have been wide-ranging for Flagg in the leadup to this year's draft.
But the latest comparison for Flagg, dished out by former NBA champion and All-Defensive member Tony Allen, he sees a bit of resemblance to a previous member of the Utah Jazz: Andrei Kirilenko, but not for the reasons you may expect.
Allen sounded off on a bit of what he sees from Flagg leading into the draft, and even got a bit critical of what he expects from the projected top pick, predicting him to be only a one-time All-Star
“I ain’t seeing [Kevin Durant]. I’m just not seeing all that. I’m seeing Andrei Kirilenko, bro," Allen said on Grind City Media.“ He’s going to be a one-time All-Star,” Allen said. “I don’t see it. I’m just not hyped on these Duke kids. Look at the couple that came out, besides Jayson Tatum.”
Kirilenko, who was a part of the Jazz for a decade, making his way to one All-Star nod and three All-Defensive teams, made a solid career for himself coming out as a late first-rounder in 1999. He played over 680 games for Utah averaging 12.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks through his tenure.
However, for Flagg to pan out as a one-time All-Star like Kirikenko developed into, it's hard to see many not viewing such an outcome for a generational talent. Flagg has been thrown into similar conversations as superstar-level players and those who have gone on to win multiple championships during their time in the league.
Kirilenko was great, but not quite up to those standards. And for someone like Tony Allen, that's the forecast ahead for Flagg's career, albeit not as alluring as a few other comps in the mix.
You never quite know what a prospect is made of until they're fully out on the floor and competing. But now, for Flagg, he'll have some doubters to prove wrong once he gets that shot at the next level.
