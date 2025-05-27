NBA Insider 'Heard' Trade Rumors Linking Utah Jazz, Trae Young
Could the Utah Jazz be in the mix to trade for Atlanta Hawks star guard Trae Young this offseason?
As revealed on The Zach Lowe Show, that was seemingly the theory Lowe heard at this year's NBA Draft Combine in Chicago, though he also held a bit of skepticism in the process.
"There was some Utah buzz at the Combine, and I think that was bogus," Lowe said, surrounding Trae Young trade rumors. "You could do like a Sexton, Collins, draft equity stuff for Utah... The theory going around was, 'Well, Utah just got this gut-punch in the lottery. They're just looking at another year at being, like, 14th or whatever in the toughest conference, by far. At what point do they just have to do something, whatever it is, to pair someone with Markkanen? Maybe this is the one that makes sense.' I didn't get the sense that the Jazz were going to be super interested in that."
In an ever-growing list of hypothetical stars the Jazz could one day acquire, Trae Young now finds his way into that fold as a potential name to watch for Utah in the coming months–– if the rumors of their interest do prove true.
Young has been an under-the-radar trade candidate for what seems like the past couple of years now, and as the Hawks sit in an interesting place as a franchise after going 40-42 last year, perhaps this could be the offseason to pull that trigger after seven years in Atlanta.
Young, while facing his fair share of criticism, has been one of the more productive offensive guards across recent NBA history. During his last season in Atlanta, he played in 76 games to average 24.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 11.6 assists on 41.1% shooting from the field and 34.0% from three.
Defensively, he does have his clear pitfalls, but as one of the league's higher-end offensive generators and playmakers in the backcourt, he has value in the league. Though one of the larger negatives surrounding Young inevitably falls on the financial side, as he'll be due over $43 million for the next three seasons, effectively inhaling nearly 30% of the Hawks' total salary cap.
This is where traction on a potential offseason trade could be made, in the event the Hawks want to create extended financial flexibility, creating a fascinating scenario for Utah.
If the Jazz were interested in Young's services, Lowe's aforementioned package of John Collins and Collin Sexton can place two expiring contracts on Atlanta's books. And with a couple of draft assets to add in as the cherry on top, that could be enough to tempt the Hawks into taking that swing. For Utah, that gamble could at least be worth a look to try and pair Lauri Markkanen with a decent complementary piece for next season and beyond.
Young is far from the piece that could take the Jazz over the top. He's far from a perfect player, and he definitely won't help this team's defensive lapses from the past two seasons. Yet, as an offensive building block and overall upgrade at the point guard spot, it's a concept that may deserve a bit more attention before getting into the weeds of a hectic NBA offseason.