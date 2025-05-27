Clippers Urged to Make Bold Trade for Trio of Utah Jazz Guards
With any NBA offseason comes it's fair share of wild trade rumors and chatter connecting a wide variety of names to some eye-catching potential fits for the summer.
Of course, this offseason is no different, and for the Utah Jazz, they're in for a loud and active summer with the chance to make an assortment of moves following a brutal 17-win campaign.
However, Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz recently linked a trio of Jazz players to the Los Angeles Clippers that could even make Danny Ainge do a double-take.
Per Swartz, the Clippers could be best served to look towards the Jazz for a potential trade surrounding Collin Sexton, Jordan Clarkson, or even Keyonte George as a boost to their offense for next season.
"The Los Angeles Clippers should be placing some calls to Salt Lake City this offseason in an attempt to boost a scoring attack that ranked just 15th overall this year. James Harden can become a free agent and will turn 36 in August, meaning the Clippers would be wise to monitor his minutes assuming the 11-time All-Star returns. Sexton, Clarkson and George are all on different timelines and bring varying skill sets to the table. Sexton, 26, averaged 18.4 points this season and actually began his career under Ty Lue with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Clarkson, 32, also played under Lue in Cleveland and George, 21, may be available after being benched by the Jazz halfway through this past season."
Heading into this summer, the Jazz could very well be in the market to deal either of Clarkson and Sexton in an effort to re-align their timeline to a younger core, and effectively free up a few more minutes to this group's youth movements and progress the rebuild a bit further. And for the Clippers, either of them may be worth that investment.
Both are on expiring contracts entering the 2026 offseason, and can add a dose of offensive upside, especially as a contributor in the second unit, each for less than $20 million on the books with a low, short-term commitment to their services. If the Clippers can put together a package to appease this front office with young players on the roster or future picks, a certain combination could be enough to make a deal come to fruition.
Though when it comes to George, it's hard to see the Jazz pulling the trigger on a deal involving their 2023 first-round pick so soon into his career. While he did see his inconsistencies last season on both sides of the floor, there's still tons of time for the 21-year-old to re-establish himself during a critical third season. He averaged over 16 points and five assists a night while showing steady improvements as a three-point shooter.
So, Utah is likely to hold on to George at least one more season, unless a team like Los Angeles offers a package that can't be refused. It's a long offseason that can always turn in a direction least unexpected, so you never know.
As for Clarkson and Sexton, they could have a bit more uncertainty surrounding their long-term place on this Utah roster, but with an executive like Ainge inside the Jazz building, you tend to get used to that feeling.
Needless to say, keep a keen eye on how this front office looks to switch up this group of young and veteran talent in a largely unpredictable summer ahead.