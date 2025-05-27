Utah Jazz's Walker Kessler Floated as Celtics Trade Target
Could the Boston Celtics be in the market to trade for Walker Kessler?
In the eyes of Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz, the Utah Jazz center would be a perfect name to target in trade talks this summer.
Amid their second-round exit to the New York Knicks this postseason, Swartz sees Kessler as a perfect "dream" trade target for the Celtics to focus on this summer, not only because of his elite defensive skillset, but due to the cap relief he could provide this coming season.
"Given that Jayson Tatum is expected to miss the majority of next season with a torn Achilles and that new ownership is taking over, the Boston Celtics may be forced to become sellers this offseason," Swartz wrote. "Boston is currently projected to be $22.7 million over the second apron and will likely have to trade one of Jaylen Brown, Jrue Holiday or Kristaps Porziņģis in a deal involving a team with cap space to duck under this line. The Celtics should be looking for young centers on low-cost contracts if Porziņģis is traded, especially with Al Horford set to turn 39 in a few weeks and hitting free agency."
Along with Kessler, Swartz links Charlotte Hornets' big man Mark Williams as another strong option for the Celtics to look toward this summer.
"Both Kessler and Williams are still on their rookie contracts and would provide rim protection and rebounding," said Swartz.
It is a move that would make a ton of sense from the Celtics' perspective. In a world where you can trade aging or injury-prone stars like Jrue Holiday or Kristaps Porzingis on massive contracts in exchange for a young defensive centerpiece like Walker Kessler, this would be a perfect investment to make.
However, that's not the world we live in, so it's hard to imagine either of those swaps in exchange for Kessler being in the realm of imagination.
In all likelihood, all signs point to the Jazz and their defensive star coming to terms on a long-term extension to keep him in Salt Lake City for the long haul, perhaps as soon as this summer. After a strong year with career-highs in points and rebounds, this front office will be eager to put pen to paper as soon as they can and give the 24-year-old a solid pay raise.
That's also a situation that could prove to be troublesome for the Celtics as soon as next offseason. While they do get cap relief for one year in a hypothetical trade for Kessler, that won't last for much longer as he'll be slated to hit restricted free agency in 2026.
If Kessler were a piece of many involved in a move to bring Jaylen Brown to Utah as a part of a long-aspired blockbuster for a star, that's a different story. But, even with the implications of Jayson Tatum's injury, I find it hard to believe the Celtics will truly look to move off of their Finals MVP from less than 12 months ago.
So, while anything can happen in this league, as proven by the Dallas Mavericks this past February, Jazz fans shouldn't lose much sleep at night expecting Danny Ainge to send Kessler to his former team in Boston anytime soon.